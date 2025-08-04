TV soap star and Burt Reynolds ex dies aged 79

Television legend Loni Anderson, best known for her role as the clever and charismatic Jennifer Marlowe on the hit CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, passed away on Sunday at the age of 79.

Her family’s long-time publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, revealed that Loni died in a Los Angeles hospital following a prolonged illness, just days before what would have been her eightieth birthday.

In a statement released on behalf of Loni’s loved ones, her family said: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother.".

Born August 5, nineteen forty five, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Loni Lin Jones was the daughter of an environmental chemist father and a former model mother.

She began her acting journey with a small role in the nineteen sixty six Steve McQueen western Nevada Smith and went on to guest star in popular police dramas such as S.W.A.T. and Police Woman in the early nineteen seventies.

Despite a promising start on the big screen and in one-off TV appearances, Loni’s defining moment came when she was cast as Jennifer Marlowe, the empowered receptionist at the troubled rock station WKRP, which ran from nineteen seventy eight to nineteen eighty two.

Set in Cincinnati, Ohio, the series followed a ragtag radio staff trying to reinvent itself with a new rock format.

Jennifer Marlowe arrived each morning in sky-high heels, coiffed blonde hair and impeccable wardrobe. But more than her beauty, viewers fell in love with Jennifer’s intelligence and unshakeable confidence.

She handled cranky callers, eccentric DJs and her boss Mr. Carlson with a witty brilliance that foreshadowed modern depictions of empowered working women. “She had the looks, brains and always the upper hand” was how publicist Danny Deraney summed up Jennifer’s appeal on social media.

Loni’s breakthrough role earned her two Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nods and firmly established her as one of television’s most beloved stars.

Even after WKRP ended, she continued to shine in a string of projects. She headlined the short lived Easy Street and appeared in TV movies such as A Letter to Three Wives and White Hot The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd.

In two thousand twenty three she joined forces with fellow eighties icons Linda Gray Donna Mills Morgan Fairchild and Nicollette Sheridan in Lifetime’s Ladies Of The Eighties A Divas Christmas. Morgan Fairchild tweeted her sorrow at Loni’s passing: "I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of the wonderful Loni Anderson The sweetest most gracious lady I’m just devastated to hear this."

Off screen Loni’s personal life was as dramatic as any role she played. She married four times most famously to Hollywood superstar Burt Reynolds from nineteen eighty eight through nineteen ninety four.

The pair starred together in the forty eight comedy Stroker Ace and became tabloid fixtures for their whirlwind romance.

In her nineteen ninety five autobiography My Life in High Heels Loni candidly explored her childhood the death of her parents her career the trauma of her marriage to Burt Reynolds and her role as a mother of two.

"I think if you’re going to write about yourself you have to do it warts and all," she told The Associated Press at the time. "You may not even tell the nicest things about yourself because you’re telling the truth."

In twenty eight she married singer Bob Flick and he survives her along with her daughter Deidra her son Quinton Anderson Reynolds eight grandchildren and stepchildren Adam Flick and his wife Helene and their children Felix and Maximilian.

As news of Loni’s passing swept through the entertainment world tributes poured in. Barbara Eden who starred with Larry Hagman on the classic sitcom I Dream of Jeannie wrote "Like many I am absolutely stunned and heartbroken Our friendship has spanned many years and news like this is never easy to hear or accept What can I say about Loni that everyone doesn’t already know She was a real talent with razor smart wit and a glowing sense of humor But even more than that she had an impeccable work ethic" Eden added "Loni you were one in a trillion my friend and even a trillion more."

Music publicist Eric Alper summed up Loni’s enduring legacy: "RIP Loni Anderson forever our Jennifer Marlowe from WKRP in Cincinnati smart stylish and stealing every scene She was a true TV icon with heart humor and glam."

Loni’s passing comes just days before what would have been her eightieth birthday on August fifth. As fans and friends remember her infectious laughter her golden voice and her courageous spirit it is clear that her impact on television and popular culture will endure for generations.

A private family service will be held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles according to Ms. Kagan.