Days of Our Lives star Nick Benedict's cause of death revealed after he dies suddenly aged 77

The soap actor also starred in All My Children and The Young and the Restless

Soap actor Nick Benedict's cause of death has been confirmed following his sudden passing aged 77.

The Days of Our Lives star – who also appeared in All My Children and The Young and the Restless – died on his 77th birthday on July 14 in Arizona after complications from emergency spinal surgery, an online obituary confirmed.

© Getty Nick Benedict died on his 77th birthday

His death was also shared in a Facebook post by Jake's Steakhouse, a restaurant in California where his wife of 22 years, Ginger, works as a bartender. "Nick Benedict's birthday was July 14. He went to be with the Lord this day. Please pray for Ginger," the post read.

The restaurant also set up a GoFundMe page prior to Nick's death to help raise money for the couple who were dealing with Nick's "extreme medical issue" which caused Ginger to take a leave of absence from work.

© Getty Nick Benedict died after complications from emergency spinal surgery

"Many of you know Jake's Steakhouse bartender Ginger. She has been with us for many years. She has taken a leave of absence from us to handle an extreme medical issue with her husband Nick," the fundraising page read.

"Nick Benedict was in the Navy, an actor, musician and painter. Ginger and Nick have been married for 22 years. Both have been part of the Tehachapi community for many years.

© Getty Nick played one of Susan Lucci's character's husbands on All My Children

"On July 2nd, Sunday Nick had emergency spinal cord surgery. On July 4th he was admitted to hospice. He is paralyzed from the neck down. He will need constant care and support."

It added: "They live in Arizona and Ginger travels back and forth. To say this is a stressful situation is not saying enough. We are looking to raise money to help with bills, food and any medical expenses that may arise. Please pray for Ginger and Nick as they go through this very difficult time."

© Getty Nick Benedict and his All My Children co-star Susan Lucci

Tributes have poured in for the soap star, with a cameraman who worked with Nick on All My Children commenting: "I was a cameraman on All My Children. Same age as nick...what a cool guy. Mingled with the crew just a regular guy. RIP Nick, you helped make coming to work fun."

Another said: "We have known Ginger and Nick since moving to Bear Valley 19 years ago. They were such a part of the community in every way, and always great fun. So sorry!"

© Getty Nick Benedict starred on All My Children, The Young and the Restless, and Days of Our Lives

Nick played the role of Phil Brent, a husband of Susan Lucci's character Erica Kane, in All My Children from 1973 – 1978. He played Michael Scott in The Young and the Restless in 1981, before joining Days of Our Lives in 1993, where he played Curtis Reed before his departure in 2001.

He also appeared in The Dukes of Hazzard, The Fall Guy, Entourage, the original Mission Impossible and Hawaii Five-O series, Knots Landing, Medical Center, and Tales from the Darkside.