The Young and the Restless fans up in arms about latest update
connor floyd y&r© CBS via Getty Images

Chance was the last of the famed Chancellor family in Genoa City

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
A legion of The Young and the Restless fans have expressed their disappointment over the unceremonious death of Phillip 'Chance' Chancellor, who was killed off on Monday's episode of the soap opera

Chance, played by Connor Floyd, met a grisly end while on a trip to France with Cane Ashby, as they hid from the killer who had already gotten to Damian Kane.  

Shock exit

connor floyd Y&R© Getty Images
Connor's character was killed on Monday's episode

The Genoa City police detective was the last of the great Chancellor family, and had been portrayed by several actors since the character was first introduced in 1988, including Penn Badgley and John Driscoll.

Fans were in an uproar about Chance's death in light of the slew of killings on the show in recent weeks, and made their feelings known to head writer Josh Griffith. 

"Chance is the last of the Chancellor's? Josh G just ended that prominent family #YR," wrote one user on X, while another added, "The whole storyline sucked. Killing Chance is as bad as Paul William being written offdeaths in 2 wks. May be a new record for Y & R."

connor floyd suit© CBS via Getty Images
He will join the cast of Days of Our lives

"Killing Chance Chancellor off this way is so disrespectful to the shows history and longtime fans but that's the JG way #YR," another fan commented, while a fourth wrote, "Imagine killing off the last one in the Chancellor bloodline with a disposable, random character and weak backstory for ratings, instead of giving him a proper exit story without getting unalived. #yr."

Connor, who portrayed Chance for four years, already has a job lined up at Days of Our Lives as Chad DiMera, replacing Billy Flynn. 

Saying goodbye

View post on Instagram
 

The brunette took to Instagram to share a parting message with his fans, alongside a video of his time on the soap. 

"It's been real GC. What a ride. I have truly been blessed to call myself a citizen of Genoa City," the 32-year-old wrote. 

"To share the stage with so many talented and hard-working actors, creatives and crew members. This is without a doubt a special place," he continued. 

connor floyd suit© Getty Images
Connor shared that he was proud to have portrayed the character

"I'm grateful to have been a part of such an iconic piece of art that has lasted through the decades and that has such a stellar, die-hard fan base. Thank you for accepting me."

"Chance will always have a close place in my heart," he added. "He's taught me a lot, and I'll miss him dearly. It's been an absolute honor to represent the Chancellor legacy."

"Detective Chancellor, over and out," Connor concluded. 

The Y&R family

young and restless cast© CBS via Getty Images
Connor opened up about his time on the soap opera

Despite his unceremonious death, the actor only had kind words to say about his time on Y&R. 

"As sad as it is, I think that's how Chance would want to go out," he told Soap Opera Digest. "That's his story that he's always been telling — that he's a hero — and the ultimate person to put everybody else above himself, so I think it's a little poetic in a way."

He added that his experience was "just perfect" and that he had been welcomed with open arms into the Y&R family from day one. "I feel very honored to be a part of that show and to make my little mark on history there," he said. 

