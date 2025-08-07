The Pitt season 2 release date revealed as bosses allude to further cast exits

Good news The Pitt fans, season two has a release date – and it can't come soon enough!

Show boss John Wells (ER, The West Wing) has confirmed that the hit Emmy-nominated series will return on 8 January 2026, exactly 365 days after the premiere of season one.

When asked a question about the ongoing long wait for fans between streamer series (Severance had almost a three year wait between season one and two) John said: "How am I supposed to keep a fandom with something when I can’t even remember what happened two and a half years later?"

"We’re essentially returning the exact same day that we premiered. It will be the eighth of January — 365 days later," he continued.

Trailer for HBO Max drama The Pitt

The HBO Max series was a word-of-mouth hit, and one that I fell in love with, in part because of clever character development that occurred despite the fact that the show played out in real time over one traumatic 15-hour shift and never took us outside the grounds of the hospital.

Season two will see viewers return to the Pittsburgh hospital nine months after the events of season one, which took place in September 2024.

The new episodes will take place on July 4, and will not only be the first days for a new set of interns, but will also see the return of Dr Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball) after a stint in rehab.

At the end of season one viewers saw Frank kicked out of the hospital by Dr Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch after it was discovered he was stealing drugs from patients.

© Warrick Page/MAX Dr Robby busts Dr Langdon for stealing pills

In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, John said that although he did not want to "scare any of the cast members," it was important for everyone to remember that in real life doctors "don’t stay at these hospitals forever… and that will be part of the evolution of the show".

Tracy Ifeachor who starred as Dr Heather Collins will not be returning for season two because she was a fourth-year resident and will have moved on.

© HBO Max Tracy Ifeachor (R) will not return for season 2

Frank, who was her peer, will be repeating his fourth year, and Patrick will therefore be returning.

Supriya Ganesh will return as Dr Samira Mohan, now also a fourth year resident, while Taylor Dearden will also return as Dr Melissa King, a third-year resident in season two.

© Warrick Page/MAX Behind the scenes of The Pitt season 2

Dr King has become a huge fan favorite, and John's co-showrunner R. Scott Gemmil confirmed to HELLO! in May that Taylor – the daughter of Bryan Cranston – would be returning.

I am among those who have seen the potential for a romance between Langdon and King, and Gemmill promised "nice interactions" between the pair in season two, even if it never becomes anything more.