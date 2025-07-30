Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Pitt season 2 adds new cast member following shocking main character departure — details
Subscribe
The Pitt season 2 adds new cast member following shocking main character departure — details
Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, Tracy Ifeachor, Katherine LaNasa, Noah Wyle, Isa Briones and Fiona Dourif attend Max's "The Pitt" FYC Event at Warner Bros. Studios on May 28, 2025 in Burbank, California© Getty

The Pitt season 2 adds new cast member following shocking main character departure — details

The second season of the Noah Wyle led HBO instant hit will premiere in January

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
6 minutes ago
Share this:

As soon as I finished watching The Pitt (I may or may not have binged the first 10 or so episodes in one sitting), I was immediately desperate for a second season.

HELLO!'s own resident TV expert Nicky Morris said of the HBO hit: "The Pitt became a word-of-mouth sensation after its premiere earlier this year, and season 2 is shaping up to be another big hit. This very timely series not only showcases the harsh realities of working in healthcare, but keeps viewers engaged with compelling and adrenaline-pumping story arcs."

In an age where TV shows treat one episode like a movie and we have to wait close to two years or more for another season, my expectations were majorly exceeded when not only was a second season confirmed on the heels of the finale, but the cast is already back in production by mid-June, with the second installment set to premiere around the year mark of when the show debuted.

Tracy Ifeachor attends the 2025 BAFTA Student Awards at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on June 13, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
Tracy at the 2025 BAFTA Student Awards last month

Then, a shocker: fan-favorite Tracy Ifeachor, who starred as Dr. Heather Collins, and who had quite the promising storyline, left the show.

It was reported earlier this month that her departure was a decision made by the show's creative team, but it's unclear how that will play out in the second season.

Now however, a bright spot: a new cast addition has been announced for the second season, which will premiere in January, and will be set on the 4th of July, a notoriously injury-prone holiday.

Lawrence Robinson at The Leading Man Party, hosted by Los Angeles Magazine at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Lawrence is being teed up as a potential love interest

Deadline revealed this week that Lawrence Robinson, known for Three Ways, has joined the cast — which includes Noah Wyle, Taylor Dearden, Patrick Ball, Shawn Hatosy, Katherine LaNasa, Isa Briones, Fiona Dourif, Shabana Azeez, and Supriya Ganesh, among others — in a recurring role.

Per the outlet, he will play Brian Hancock, a sweet, charming, and kind-hearted patient who turns a soccer injury into a possible meet-cute with one of the doctors.

Noah Wyle and Tracy Ifeachor on The Pitt© HBO Max
Noah and Tracy were former romantic partners on the show

Also recurring in season two are Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard and Lucas Iverson.

The Pitt depicts the lives of ER doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals in a hospital in Pittsburgh, each hour episode representing an hour of their chaos-filled 15-hour shift.

Noah Wyle in a scene from The Pitt© MAX 2024
Noah was nominated for an Emmy

Starring and produced by Noah, a veteran of hospital dramas thanks to his years on E.R. as Dr. John Carter, it recently received 13 Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Actor for Noah, who stars as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch.

Deadline also previously reported that as for Robby's storyline for season two, it will include him coming to terms with the fact that he needs help to manage his mental health.

TRAILER: The Pitt

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More