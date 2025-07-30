The Pitt season 2 adds new cast member following shocking main character departure — details

As soon as I finished watching The Pitt (I may or may not have binged the first 10 or so episodes in one sitting), I was immediately desperate for a second season.

HELLO!'s own resident TV expert Nicky Morris said of the HBO hit: "The Pitt became a word-of-mouth sensation after its premiere earlier this year, and season 2 is shaping up to be another big hit. This very timely series not only showcases the harsh realities of working in healthcare, but keeps viewers engaged with compelling and adrenaline-pumping story arcs."

In an age where TV shows treat one episode like a movie and we have to wait close to two years or more for another season, my expectations were majorly exceeded when not only was a second season confirmed on the heels of the finale, but the cast is already back in production by mid-June, with the second installment set to premiere around the year mark of when the show debuted.

© Getty Tracy at the 2025 BAFTA Student Awards last month

Then, a shocker: fan-favorite Tracy Ifeachor, who starred as Dr. Heather Collins, and who had quite the promising storyline, left the show.

It was reported earlier this month that her departure was a decision made by the show's creative team, but it's unclear how that will play out in the second season.

Now however, a bright spot: a new cast addition has been announced for the second season, which will premiere in January, and will be set on the 4th of July, a notoriously injury-prone holiday.

© Getty Lawrence is being teed up as a potential love interest

Deadline revealed this week that Lawrence Robinson, known for Three Ways, has joined the cast — which includes Noah Wyle, Taylor Dearden, Patrick Ball, Shawn Hatosy, Katherine LaNasa, Isa Briones, Fiona Dourif, Shabana Azeez, and Supriya Ganesh, among others — in a recurring role.

Per the outlet, he will play Brian Hancock, a sweet, charming, and kind-hearted patient who turns a soccer injury into a possible meet-cute with one of the doctors.

© HBO Max Noah and Tracy were former romantic partners on the show

Also recurring in season two are Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard and Lucas Iverson.

The Pitt depicts the lives of ER doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals in a hospital in Pittsburgh, each hour episode representing an hour of their chaos-filled 15-hour shift.

© MAX 2024 Noah was nominated for an Emmy

Starring and produced by Noah, a veteran of hospital dramas thanks to his years on E.R. as Dr. John Carter, it recently received 13 Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Actor for Noah, who stars as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch.

Deadline also previously reported that as for Robby's storyline for season two, it will include him coming to terms with the fact that he needs help to manage his mental health.