Fans name ‘captivating’ Apple TV+ show as one of the ‘best drama series ever created'

If you're looking for a mind bending new TV series to watch – and for some reason you haven't watched Severance yet, let this be your call to watch Severance.

Severance, created by Dan Erickson, stars Adam Scott as Mark, an assuming man who leads a team of office workers at Lumon.

But at Lumon, the employees' memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives, and when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Season two premiered earlier in 2025, three years after season one, which led to some frustration among fans and TV viewers, but five months after it concluded people are still discussing the events of the finale, and debating the series, and fans have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts on the Apple TV+ show.

Trailer for Severance season two

"I’ve heard time and time again that Severance is one of the best shows of the past decade but I have tried to get through the first episode now on three different occasions and I always lose interest. Does it get better? Just trying to understand the hype," asked one TV fan on Reddit.

This led to a host of debates and considerate replies.

"I see where you’re coming from to be fair, the first couple of episodes you're intrigued for sure but thinking, 'this is a little cringe'," commented one follower.

"I would describe it as a sort of similar concept to The Good Place. I got hooked instantly, I had to know what’s happening."

© Courtesy of Apple Mark and Helly spend their 'final' day together in Severance season 2

"One of the reasons I love Severance is because it has the same vibe as Lost where it’s constantly raising more questions," added another.

One redditor called it "one of the best drama series ever created," and a "work of art," while another – honest – redditor quipped: "I love the show but I do not have a freaking clue what is happening. Not a clue. And what's really good is that I don't seem to even care that I don't have a clue."

© Apple TV+ Severance will return for a third season

Severance will return for a third season, to make everyone confused a little bit more, and executive producer Ben Stiller previously shared that the writer's room is already open.

"Everything changed a lot after the strike, for everyone, in terms of the way people are looking at budgets and spending. To Apple’s credit, they stayed on track with what the show was, and they’ve supported it," he said.

© Apple TV+ Tramell Tillman as Mr Milchick in Severance

It is unclear when season three will premiere.

Season two of Severance is up for Best Drama at the Emmys, as well as Best Actor for Adam Scott.