When your favorite NBC shows like Law & Order and Chicago Fire finally return — and which aren't

Fall may not be here just yet, but NBC's fall TV premiere schedule sure is!

This week, the network confirmed the premiere dates for most of their shows, including longtime fan-favorites Law and Order, along with its various spin-offs, as well as the three One Chicago shows, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD.

Their 2025-2026 television season officially kicks off on September 22 with the return of The Voice, featuring coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg, however before that, it'll celebrate the start of NFL season with the return of Football Night in America on September 4, followed by the season's first game between 2025 SuperBowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

This fall also marks the return of the NBA to NBC, on October 21, after 23 years away from the network.

Scroll below to make note of when all of your favorite NBC shows come back.

1/ 5 © Getty Law & Order Law & Order season 25 will premiere on Thursday, September 25 at 8pm, followed by Law & Order season 27 and Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5.



2/ 5 © Getty Dateline NBC The 34th season of the long-running program returns Friday, September 25 at 9pm.



3/ 5 © Getty One Chicago The three One Chicago shows all premiere on Wednesday, October 1, about a week later than usual. Chicago Med premieres season 11 at 8pm, followed by Chicago Fire season 14 at 9pm, and Chicago PD season 13 at 10pm.





4/ 5 © NBC Saturday Night Live The beloved comedy show will return after its milestone 50th anniversary extravaganza for its 51st season on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30pm.



5/ 5 © Getty St. Denis Medical Season two returns on Monday, November 3.



Not returning to NBC after previously announced cancellations are Found, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, The Irrational, Lopez vs. Lopez, Night Court, and the Suits spin-off Suits LA.