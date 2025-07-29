Skip to main contentSkip to footer
When your favorite NBC shows like Law & Order and Chicago Fire finally return — and which aren't
When your favorite NBC shows like Law & Order and Chicago Fire finally return — and which aren't
CHICAGO FIRE -- "The Man of the Moment" Episode 1113 -- Pictured: (l-r) Assaf Cohen as Alexander, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett© Getty

When your favorite NBC shows like Law & Order and Chicago Fire finally return — and which aren't

NBC finally announced its fall television schedule

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Fall may not be here just yet, but NBC's fall TV premiere schedule sure is!

This week, the network confirmed the premiere dates for most of their shows, including longtime fan-favorites Law and Order, along with its various spin-offs, as well as the three One Chicago shows, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD.

Their 2025-2026 television season officially kicks off on September 22 with the return of The Voice, featuring coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg, however before that, it'll celebrate the start of NFL season with the return of Football Night in America on September 4, followed by the season's first game between 2025 SuperBowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

This fall also marks the return of the NBA to NBC, on October 21, after 23 years away from the network.

Scroll below to make note of when all of your favorite NBC shows come back.

Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter© Getty

Law & Order

Law & Order season 25 will premiere on Thursday, September 25 at 8pm, followed by Law & Order season 27 and Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5.

Josh Mankiewcz, "Dateline NBC" Correspondent; Blayne Alexander,"Dateline NBC" Correspondent; Lester Holt, Anchor of "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" and "Dateline NBC"; Keith Morrison, "Dateline NBC" Correspondent; Dennis Murphy, "Dateline NBC" Correspondent; Andrea Canning, "Dateline NBC" Correspondent© Getty

Dateline NBC

The 34th season of the long-running program returns Friday, September 25 at 9pm.

Split image of One Chicago stars S. Epatha Merkerson, Taylor Kinney and Jason Beghe© Getty

One Chicago

The three One Chicago shows all premiere on Wednesday, October 1, about a week later than usual. Chicago Med premieres season 11 at 8pm, followed by Chicago Fire season 14 at 9pm, and Chicago PD season 13 at 10pm.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1865 -- Pictured: Anchor Colin Jost and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, September 28, 2024© NBC

Saturday Night Live

The beloved comedy show will return after its milestone 50th anniversary extravaganza for its 51st season on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30pm.

St. Denis Medical FYC Event 2025© Getty

St. Denis Medical

Season two returns on Monday, November 3.

Not returning to NBC after previously announced cancellations are Found, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, The Irrational, Lopez vs. Lopez, Night Court, and the Suits spin-off Suits LA.

Read More