This 'wonderfully entertaining' period drama with 92% Rotten Tomatoes score is the perfect one-night watch

Looking for a classic period drama to binge-watch in one night?

Channel 4 has just added The Personal History of David Copperfield to its roster of movies – and with a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's the perfect pick if you're unsure what to watch tonight.

Based on Charles Dickens' 1850 novel David Copperfield, this historical comedy-drama offers a refreshing take on a literary classic.

Originally released in 2019, the film is airing on Film4 on 13 August at 6.40pm and will be available to stream on All 4 afterwards.

WATCH: The Personal History of David Copperfield Trailer

As a lover of period dramas myself, the fact that The Personal History of David Copperfield is airing on Channel 4 is music to my ears – especially since I tried to hunt it down on a streamer the other day and came up empty. With a stellar line-up of, let’s be honest, true British acting legends including Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw, Anna Maxwell Martin and Hugh Laurie, what’s not to love?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Personal History of David Copperfield…

© Getty Images The film is based on 1850 novel David Copperfield by Charles Dickens

What is the film about?

Taking Charles Dickens' novel and giving it a modern twist, the film follows an orphan who, after tackling various obstacles, finds solace in the art of storytelling.

The official synopsis reads: "A haunting semi-autobiographical tale of a boy who is sent away by his stepfather after his mother dies but manages to triumph over incredible adversities.

Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton also star

"Set in the 1840s, chronicling the life of its iconic title character as he navigates a chaotic world to find his elusive place within it.

"From his unhappy childhood to the discovery of his gift as a storyteller and writer, David’s journey is by turns hilarious and tragic, but always full of life, colour and humanity."

Who stars in The Personal History of David Copperfield?

Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, Lion, The Green Knight) leads the star-studded cast as David.

© Getty Dev Patel leads the Dickens adaptation

He is joined by Tilda Swinton (The Chronicles of Narnia, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Doctor Strange), Hugh Laurie (House, The Night Manager, Jeeves and Wooster), Ben Whishaw (Paddington, The Lobster, The Zero Theorem), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Sandman), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Thick of It, The Suicide Squad) and Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk, The White Queen, Cilla).

Rounding out the cast are Morfydd Clark, Anthony Welsh, Rosalind Eleazar, Paul Whitehouse, Daisy May Cooper, Benedict Wong, Rosalind Eleazar.

© Instagram The Personal History of David Copperfield came out in 2019

The Personal History of David Copperfield Rotten Tomatoes score

If you're still not convinced, The Personal History of David Copperfield boasts an impressive 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In its five-star review, Radio Times said: "Springing from the screen like a pop-up book, this adaptation is deliciously cinematic, while the ensemble… could hardly be bettered, with Patel a thoroughly lovable protagonist."

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone called it "totally irresistible" in its review that commended its ability to craft "a don't-miss movie out of Charles Dickens' 1850 doorstop of a novel," while The Guardian added: "It really is a wonderfully entertaining film, managing to both respect and reinvent the novel from which it takes its lead, creating something new and exciting in the process."