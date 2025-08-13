Viewers 'hooked' after one episode of 'gritty' new 6-part crime thriller

A new crime thriller arrived on our TV screens on Tuesday night, and viewers are already "hooked" after the "gripping" opening episode.

Titled In Flight, the Channel 4 series stars Katherine Kelly as single mum and flight attendant, Jo Conran, whose life is upended when she is blackmailed into drug smuggling after her son is imprisoned in Bulgaria for a murder he swears he did not commit.

You know you're in safe hands when it comes to Katherine Kelly. Since leaving Coronation Street in 2012, the actress has starred in a string of critically acclaimed shows, from Mr Selfridge and Happy Valley to The Night Manager and Mr Bates vs The Post Office. I've been a big fan of Katherine since she played lovable ex-con Becky McDonald in Coronation Street, and have always found her performances captivating. It's no surprise that viewers are loving watching her in In Flight.

Find out what they said below…

WATCH: The trailer for In Flight

What are viewers saying about In Flight?

Viewers who tuned into the first episode on Wednesday night have praised the series as "gritty" and hailed Katherine's performance in the show as "mesmerising".

© © Buccaneer (In Flight) Ltd/ Peter Marley Katherine Kelly stars in In Flight

One person wrote: "Gritty, gripping, and Katherine as mesmerising as ever. Looking forward to watching this series unfold."

A third viewer commented: "Loving it. @Channel4. 2 episodes in," while another went on to binge-watch the series, writing: "I can't wait! I'm going to have to watch the rest of the series on 4 now #inflight."

Commenting on Channel 4's official Instagram page, one fan said they were "hooked" after the first episode. "Hooked already," they penned, adding: "@katherinekel you're amazing in everything you're in."

What is In Flight about?

Set against the fast-paced backdrop of international air travel, this high-octane thriller follows flight attendant Jo Conran, who is coerced into using her job to smuggle drugs by criminal gang leader Cormac.

© © Buccaneer (In Flight) Ltd/ Peter Marley Katherine plays Jo in the series

The synopsis continues: "As Jo becomes ensnared in the murky underworld of corruption and hired killers, she is forced to carry out their orders while desperately trying to find a way out. She turns to her ex, Dom, for help however, no matter how far Jo finds herself from her old life, her mission remains the same: to keep her son alive."

The series, which is written and co-created by Mike Walden (Marcella, Whitstable Pearl) and Adam Randall (Slow Horses, iBoy), follows Jo's "relentless quest to protect her family while entangled in a dangerous criminal syndicate".

Meet the cast of In Flight

Katherine Kelly, known for her roles in Coronation Street, Happy Valley and more, stars as Jo.

© © Buccaneer (In Flight) Ltd/ Peter Marley/ Channel 4 Peter Marley also stars in the series

She's joined by Stuart Martin (Rebel Moon, Miss Scarlet and The Duke) as Cormac and Ashley Thomas (Them, Top Boy) as Jo's ex, Customs Officer, Dom Delaney.

Other cast members include Bronagh Waugh (Ridley) as Melanie, Harry Cadby (Dope Girls) as Sonny, Corinna Brown (Heartstopper) as Kayla and Ambreen Razia (The Agency) as Zara.

How to watch In Flight

All six episodes of In Flight are available to stream on Channel 4.