The 7 must-see historical dramas hitting screens in 2025

If you love a historical drama – and come on, who doesn't? – chances are you're on the hunt for some upcoming period TV shows to add to your to-watch list this year. Luckily, we've done all the hard work for you and collated a list of the top seven must-see historical dramas hitting screens in 2025.

Our Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "There is no shortage of historical dramas available on streaming services right now, and while it’s always difficult to cherry pick which ones to invest in, there are some stand-out shows that fans of the genre won’t want to miss out on."

With so many projects in the making, here's our list of the ones we think you absolutely need to have on your radar – you can thank us later…

© Sanne Gault/Starz/Sony Pictures Television Outlander: Blood of My Blood A prequel to the Outlander saga, this Starz romance series explores the relationships that develop between both Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp's parents. Following a dual timeline that Outlander is known and loved for, the ten-part spin-off is set across 18th-century Scotland and England during World War I. As a longtime fan of the Outlander series, it's great to see the story of Jamie and Claire being continued through their parents. With a stellar cast set to carry on the baton from Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe (including Tony Curran, who wowed audiences for his portrayal of King John I in Mary & George), we can't wait to see this one hit screens. It premieres on 8 August 2025.

© Apple TV+ Chief of War Ever since Game of Thrones, nothing quite says "epic historical drama" like Jason Momoa in full period getup – and Apple TV+'s new nine-part series is no exception. Not only does Jason star, but he also serves as executive producer. Set during Hawaii's unification, the nine-episode show follows four major Hawaiian kingdoms at war during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Jason plays Ka'iana, a war chief on a mission to unite his people against an impending threat approaching their shores. The first two episodes debut on Apple TV+ on 1 August 2025.

© LILJA JÓNS,BBC/Rabbit Track Pictures/RVK Studios/The Development Company/Shepherd Content/CBS Studios/Lilja Jóns King & Conqueror Are you ready to brush up on your English history? Set around one of the most well-known events in history (the Battle of Hastings), King & Conqueror follows the legendary rivalry between Harold Godwinson, the last Anglo-Saxon king of England, and William of Normandy (later William the Conqueror), who went on to claim the English throne. Ironically, the two main leads in this cast also happen to be the kings of historical dramas: James Norton, known for his roles in Grantchester, War & Peace and The Trial of Christine Keeler, plays Harold; while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, a familiar face from Game of Thrones, Kingdom of Heaven and Enigma, plays William. With James and Nikolaj – aka Andrei Bolkonsky and Jamie Lannister – at the helm, viewers are bound to be wowed by this epic eight-part recounting. The exact release date is yet to be announced, but the series will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

© Marica Rosengard Bloodaxe Prime Video's upcoming saga follows Viking ruler Erik Bloodaxe and his ascent to the throne in 10th-century Norway. Filming began in Ireland in June, and the show has already confirmed Bridgerton alumnus Jessica Madsen as part of the cast. HELLO!'s resident Vikings expert Tim Kiek said: "Bloodaxe is in the safe hands of Vikings auteur Michael Hirst. For seven seasons he thrilled fans of marauding, bloodthirsty Scandinavians with the tales of Ragnar Lothbrock et al, and if his latest offering is even half as good, it will be absolutely brilliant. "That being said, I wonder if it will be more historically accurate than Vikings, which famously styled its cast like 70s punk rockers and chose to depict them without a horned helmet in sight! "You can now see these helmetless wonders on Netflix to get you in the mood for Bloodaxe."

© Instagram Spartacus: House of Ashur Fans of the original Spartacus series can don their armour for the return of this new STARZ series. Set before Caesar's rise, House of Ashur takes us back to Rome, imagining an alternate timeline where Ashur – who had been brutally murdered in true Spartacus style – survives and claims control of the Capuan gladiator school. Nick Tarabay returns as the scheming Ashur, now a powerful but controversial lanista, while a young Julius Caesar, played by Jackson Gallagher, begins to maneuver through the Roman political world alongside his equally ambitious wife Cornelia Cinna (Jaime Slater). This one's due out in Autumn 2025.

© BBC/Bad Wolf The Other Bennet Sister Think you know Pride and Prejudice? Well, think again. The Other Bennet Sister puts the often-overlooked Mary Bennet in the spotlight, giving the bookish character her own richly deserved narrative. Starring Ruth Jones and Richard E Grant, this ten-part drama reimagines Mary's life beyond Longbourn. Adapted from Janice Hadlow's acclaimed novel, the series dives into Mary's quiet defiance as she breaks free from the shadows of her sisters and society's expectations. HELLO!'s period drama connoisseur Sharnaz Shahid says: "We all know the Pride and Prejudice story by heart, but to witness a fresh, in-depth take on a character as historically overlooked as Mary Bennet is truly compelling. It's bound to pique the interest of anyone who loves a good period drama with a new perspective." Any period drama with a strong heroine is our kryptonite, and The Other Bennet Sister promises to deliver for Jane Austen fans and historical drama lovers alike. While this one has no release date, it's due to hit BBC One/BritBox when it airs.

© Universal History Archive Majesty Majesty is ITV's new Tudor historical drama set in the lavish, treacherous court of King Henry VIII. The six-parter reimagines the early life of Elizabeth I like never before. Created by Grey's Anatomy showrunners Joan Rater, Tony Phelan and William Harper, the series promises a fresh, emotionally charged take on the formative years of one of Britain's most iconic monarchs. With courtly intrigue, forbidden secrets and a secret that could "rock England to its foundations," this is not your typical period piece. Described as "emotional, funny and contemporary-feeling", Majesty is a historical drama with a modern edge – think The Great meets Wolf Hall. Filming commenced this year and is set to air on ITV and ITVX.