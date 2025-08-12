Downton Abbey star leads 'provocative' biopic dubbed the new Social Network

Calling all biopic fans! Hulu has just dropped a first look at its new biographical drama – and this time, it features Downton Abbey star Lily James.

Dubbed "The Social Network for the ladies" by fans, Swiped follows the "provocative" true story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, who breaks into the male-dominated tech industry to launch a new dating app, which later became known as Bumble, ultimately making her the youngest female self-made billionaire at the time.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the upcoming film: "Lily James is seriously busy right now, with a string of exciting projects currently in the works, including Swiped, which looks like a must-watch.

"Lily is no stranger to playing real-life people, having previously portrayed Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy, and Elizabeth Layton, Winston Churchill’s secretary, in Darkest Hour. I’m excited to see her portrayal of Bumble founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd."

Upon the release of the trailer, fans took to social media to share their excitement.

"This is like The Social Network for ladies," wrote one user, while another added: "Can't wait for this! Lily James never disappoints."