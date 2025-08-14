Channel 4 reveals 'bold' new 6-part workplace series with Bridgerton star

Channel 4 has announced the impressive cast list for Schooled, a brand-new six-part comedy series set in a school.

Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran is set to star in the show, alongside Shiloh Coke (Cheaters, I May Destroy You), who leads the cast as Kayleigh Clarke, a newly appointed Head of Year 10 with "no formal teaching background and very little patience for unruly teens".

Penned and created by Delia-René Donaldson, the show is based on the writer's real experiences in pastoral care at a London Academy and is billed as a "comedic love letter to school support staff and teachers across the UK".

© Channel 4 The cast of Schooled

What is Schooled about?

The series, which blends "sharp humour and a heartfelt celebration of the unsung heroes of the UK education system", follows school teacher Kayleigh as she navigates her role as Head of Year 10, facing everything from Ofsted inspections and AI-generated scandals to riotous Parents' Evenings.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Shiloh Coke stars as Kayleigh Clarke

The synopsis continues: "Despite the lack of resources, overworked staff and relentless students, Kayleigh is determined to turn her lack of credentials into a strength as she forms unexpected bonds and discovers that sometimes empathy (and maybe a bit of bribery) is the best tool for survival."

Who stars in Schooled?

Joining Shiloh Coke as Kayleigh Clarke and Charithra Chandran as Lara are Munya Chawawa (Sandman, Rye Lane) as 'T', Judi Love (Last One Laughing, Live at the Apollo, Mr Bigstuff) as Anita and Michelle De Swarte (Duchess, Spent, The Baby) as Naomi.

© Dave Benett Charithra Chandran plays Lara

Other cast members include Rebecca Humphries (Ten Percent, The Crown) as Sarah, Alex Bhat (Gentleman Jack, Chewing Gum) as Mr Waites, and Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Black Mirror, Ready Player One) as Micah.

© Photo: Getty Images Rebecca Humphries will portray Sarah

As for the creative team behind the show, which is produced by Broedmachine and Group M Motion Entertainment, Afolabi Kuti serves as Executive Producer, while the writing team includes Yemi Oyefuwa (Smothered, Dreaming Whilst Black), Tyrell Williams (Time Bandits, Hoodocumentary) and script editor Jeremy Dyson (We Are Lady Parts, The Curse, Bad Education).

Writer Delia-René previously said in a statement: "I created Schooled to celebrate the joy, chaos, and beauty of being a Head of Year — with Caribbean essence, a sharp sense of humour, and a lot of heart.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Judi Love takes on the role of Anita

"It's bold, funny, and unapologetically us! Partnering with Afolabi Kuti, who has been championing my show since the beginning, we have now found a home with Channel 4, it has been equal parts laughter and magic. We've cooked up something special — and now it’s time to serve it hot!"

When will Schooled be released?

Filming is currently underway on the series, with a release date yet to be announced.