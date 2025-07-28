Channel 4's 'thrilling' 6-part neo-noir crime drama sounds binge-worthy

There are some binge-worthy crime dramas coming to Channel 4's offshoot streaming service, Walter Presents, including the Finnish-Swedish neo-noir series, Codename: Annika - and fans of the genre might want to mark their calendars for this one.

The six-part series, which first premiered on SkyShowtime in 2023, is coming to Channel 4 in September. The story follows a Finnish art fraud investigator who embarks on a dangerous assignment deep within Stockholm's corrupt fine art scene.

Want to know more? Here's all you need to know about the show.

© Sky Showtime / Channel 4 What is the show about? The series follows Emma Haka, an art fraud investigator who goes undercover to infiltrate a prestigious auction house in Stockholm. The full synopsis reads: "Codename: Annika follows Emma Haka, an undercover specialist in art fraud, as she embarks on a dangerous assignment deep within Stockholm's high-stakes art world. It continues: "When Emma is tasked with infiltrating a prestigious auction house suspected of laundering money for the infamous criminal Blanko, she assumes the glamorous alter ego Annika Stormare, a wild, party-loving socialite who is the polar opposite of her true, composed self. "This dual identity grants her access to elite circles and shady dealings, exposing the corrupt underbelly of the fine art trade."

© Sky Showtime / Channel 4 Who stars in Codename: Annika? The series is led by a cast of Finnish and Swedish actors, including Sannah Nedergård as Emma Haka, Ardalan Esmaili as Rasmus, Eve Melander as Rina, and Pekka Strang as Raimo.

"This is probably the best Nordic crime series I've seen." TV viewer

© Sky Showtime / Channel 4 What have viewers said about the show? Viewers have praised the series online, with one person describing the show as "thrilling", adding: "The story is interesting, characters are great, and I love that it's located within the art world. A new type of excitement in this genre, in my opinion. Love the pacing, the beautiful shots and I believe the actors' portrayals from the start. Great job, everyone involved!" A second viewer penned: "This is probably the best Nordic crime series I've seen. Gonna feel really bad if it doesn't get a season 2," while a third hailed leading star Sannah's performance as "brilliant".

© Sky Showtime / Channel 4 Will there be a second season and how to watch So far, there is no news on whether Codename: Annika will be back with a second season. The show has yet to be renewed by SkyShowtime. Codename: Annika comes to Walter Presents via C4 streaming on September 26.