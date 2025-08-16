General Hospital spoilers for August 18 - August 22: Drew confronts Sonny and Emma confides in Gio

This week's General Hospital saw romance and drama in Port Charles, but in the real world there was heartbreak as Tristan Rogers, best known for starring as Robert Scorpio, died at the age of 79.

General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini announced the passing in a personal statement shared on the show's official Instagram page.

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers’ passing," he wrote alongside a photo of the actor.

"Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace."

General Hospital preview for August 18 - August 22

On screen this coming week there will be more intrigue, as Monday August 18 will see Drew (Cameron Mathison) confront Sonny, while Tuesday will see Josslyn and Vaughn, who both work for the WSB (World Security Bureau), plot their next move when it comes to Britt.

On Wednesday August 20 Drew is left incensed – although when is he not, these days? – and on Thursday August 21 Emma, who has built a close friendship with Gio, will confide in him.

Friday will see Cody "want to come clean" – but about what?

Keep reading for more spoilers.

GENERAL HOSPITAL SPOILERS FOR MONDAY AUGUST 18, 2025

Britt puts on an act. Drew confronts Sonny. Sidwell is evasive about his feelings for Lucy. Brook Lynn opens up about Lois. Stella is in the hot seat.

GENERAL HOSPITAL SPOILERS FOR TUESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2025

Jason wants answers. Lucas works to save the life of someone dear to him. Nina loses her cool. Josslyn and Vaughn plot their next move. Anna makes a cautious alliance.

Josslyn plots her next move

GENERAL HOSPITAL SPOILERS FOR WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20, 2025

Lucas delivers bad news. Anna floats a theory. Lulu is shaken. Emma confides in Gio. Alexis takes on a new client. Drew is incensed.

GENERAL HOSPITAL SPOILERS FOR THURSDAY, AUGUST 21, 2025

Ava gets intriguing intel. Michael and Sonny get the upper hand. Curtis is on the warpath. Molly comes to a realization. Lulu and Obrecht rehash the past.

Curtis is on the warpath

GENERAL HOSPITAL SPOILERS FOR FRIDAY, AUGUST 22, 2025

Carly voices her concern to Brennan. Willow makes a big ask. Elizabeth encourages Kristina. Cody wants to come clean. Nina consults with Ric.