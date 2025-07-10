The Young & The Restless, Days Of Our Lives, and General Hospital: 2025 Daytime Emmy nominations

The 2025 Daytime Emmy nominations are here, with Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and Restless all up for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series.

The nominations were rolled out on Wednesday July 9 on Entertainment Tonight, Extra and Access Hollywood, and will continue on Thursday July 10, 2025.

© Disney Laura Wright in a still from General Hospital

There are six women named in the Lead Actress category, with all but one previously winning Daytime Emmys.

Sharon Case, Eileen Davidson, Melissa Claire Egan, and Michelle Stafford (Young and Restless) will go up against Nancy Lee Grahn and Laura Wright from General Hospital.

There are five men up for Lead Actor: Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart and Paul Telfer from Days of Our Lives, Peter Bergman for The Young and Restless, and Dominic Zamprogna of General Hospital.

Selena Gomez is once again nominated for her series in Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series, and Joanna Gaines and husband Chip have been nominated in Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program for Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.

2025 Daytime Emmy nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

Days of our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott, Young and Restless)

Eric Martsolf (Brady Black, Days of Our Lives)

Greg Rikaart (Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives)

Paul Telfer (Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives)

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante Falconeri, General Hospital)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Case (Sharon Newman, Young and Restless)

Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott, Young and Restless)

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson, Young and Restless)

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis, General Hospital)

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers, Young and Restless)

Laura Wright (Carly Spencer, General Hospital)

Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program

“Dime Como Hacerlo” (Roku [This Old House Productions] )

“The Fixers” (BYUtv)

“Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse” (Magnolia Network [Blind Nil])

“Going Home with Tyler Cameron” (Amazon Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | High Noon Entertainment])

“Married to Real Estate” (HGTV)

“Martha Gardens” (Roku [Marquee Brands])

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

“Be My Guest with Ina Garten ” (Food Network [Pacific Productions])

“Delicious Miss Brown” (Food Network [FRANK.])

“Emeril Cooks” (Roku [Marquee Brands])

“Lidia’s Kitchen” (PBS [Tavola Productions])

“Selena + Restaurant” (Food Network [July Moon Productions | Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)])

Eligibility window

The eligibility window for the 2025 nominations was the 2024 calendar year so Peacock's hit new series Beyond The Gates was not eligible for any categories.

New categories

The Television Academy has also included a brand new category for this year – Best Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series – while the Best Culinary Series contest has been divided into Best Culinary Instructional Series and Best Culinary Cultural Series.

The Best Travel, Nature, and Adventure category has also been split into two different categories: Best Travel and Adventure Program, and Best Nature and Science Program.

Best Original Song has also been eliminated as a category at the Daytime Emmys.

© Disney Cynthia Watros will be hoping for nomination

What is considered a Daytime Emmy show?

With so many potential categories across the Daytime Emmys, the Primetime Emmys, and the Children's & Family Emmys, the Academy has also clarified what constitutes a Daytime submission.

No fictional programming, outside of Daytime Dramas (i.e., soap operas) are allowed to be submitted, nor can programming with mature content.

When are the 2025 Daytime Emmys?

The 2025 Daytime Emmys do not yet have a ceremony date but it is expected to take place in Los Angeles in October.

© CBS Joshua Morrow as Nicholas Newman and Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers in a still from Young & The Restless



