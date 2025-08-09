General Hospital creators share update in cast member's unexpected return

General Hospital fans rejoiced when a favorite cast member returned after an on-screen "death." Kelly Thiebaud came back as the beloved character Britt Westbourne after leaving the soap opera in 2023.

"I feel so lucky to have a character that I really enjoy playing," Kelly told TV Insider. "I definitely missed her."

But, how is Britt Wesbourne still alive? In episodes aired during January 2023, the character was battling the progression of Huntington's Disease. Britt was then stabbed by the serial killer called "The Hook" (played by Robin Mattson) with a poison weapon. She "died" in her mother's (played by Kathleen Gati) arms.

© ABC via Getty Images Britt on her "death" bed

Chris Van Etten and Elizabeth Korte, the co-head writers of General Hospital, were excited to bring Britt back from the dead.

"[We feel] equal parts excitement and trepidation," Chris and Elizabeth told Soap Opera Digest. "Excitement because we love Britt; and trepidation because we love Britt. We didn't want to get our hopes up too high only for it to not work out. We should have had faith in Frank [Valentini, the executive producer]! He made it happen, and we're grateful that he did."

The writers explained that Britt is a fun character to return to.

© ABC via Getty Images Kelly Thiebaud's last episode on General Hospital

"Britt is great because she's spiky on the outside and spiky on the inside," they said. "Deep down she does have a vulnerable streak, but you're sure to get poked through with holes trying to bring it to the surface. What's fun is learning who on the canvas may risk getting hurt in order to get to that vulnerability. She's also dead sexy and has a snarky wit and an entrenched sense of entitlement."

Chris and Elizabeth were tasked with bringing Britt back in a way that resonated with fans of the show. The writers have been tight lipped about how they'll do it.

© Instagram Kelly was on General Hospital for 11 years

"Bringing someone back from the dead is always dicey," they said. "Some returns are harder to execute than others. But good actors and characters reward the effort – and that's the case here. It helps that Britt is the offspring of two larger-than-life parents, who exist in that soap opera space in which anything is possible."

As for how Kelly feels about coming back as Britt, she's ready.

© Instagram Kelly's character had a love story with Jason

"I think my character is so unique," she said. "The journey that Britt's been on, and her arc on the show, from where she started to where she ended, was such a highlight to watch. Personally and professionally, the growth that I experienced in the nine years on and off that I've been on the show has just been really wonderful. I've gotten so comfortable with myself in front of a camera and performing in front of people."