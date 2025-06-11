Why cast of Young & the Restless will go face to face with General Hospital cast

The casts of The Young and The Restless and General Hospital are taking on a brand new challenge.

The residents of Genoa City are set for more drama – and fun – as they will team up with the drama-filled locals of Port Charles in the new season of Celebrity Family Feud.

© WireImage Michelle Stafford (L) and Finola Hughes speak onstage during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Finola Hughes, Donnell Turner, Rena Sofer, Tanisha Harper and Maurice Benard will all take on The Young and the Restless' Joshua Morrow, Michelle Stafford, Lauralee Bell, Melissa Claire Egan and Bryton James.

The game show, hosted by Steve Harvey, will return on July 10 and it has a star-studded lineup, including Paul Feig, Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried going up against the Real Housewives castmates, Jennifer Hudson vs. Taraji P. Henson, Leanne Morgan vs. Lainey Wilson, and Jason Ritter vs. Andy Richter.

Steve Harvey on promo art for Celebrity Family Feud

Celebrity Family Feud pits celebrities against each other to win money for charity as they try to come up with the most popular responses to survey-style questions that were posed to 100 people.

Lauralee, 56, is best known for portrayal of Christine Blair in the CBS daytime soap operas, The Young and the Restless, as well as its sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful.

© CBS via Getty Images Lauralee Bell in still from The Young and the Restless

She made her soap debut at the age of 13 and is now one of the richest soap opera stars, beating the likes of Kelly Ripa, who is worth $120 million, and Susan Lucci, worth $80 million, who both shot to fame on All My Children.

She will be joined by Michelle, who plays Phyllis Summers, and has won three Daytime Emmy Awards. Michelle also appeared on General Hospital between 2014 and 2019.

Maurice, 62, has also been a life-long soap star, joining All My Children in 1987 for three years, before beginning his decades-long stint as Sonny Corinthos in 1993 in General Hospital.

© Disney via Getty Images Laura Wright and Maurice in the still from General Hospital

Finola is a British actress, best known for her role as Anna Devane on the ABC soap operas General Hospital and sister soap All My Children, while Donnell, 52, has appeared in Days of Our Lives as Dr. Aiden Williams, and began working on General Hospital in 2015 as Curtis Ashford; Donnell had been a lifelong fan of the ABC soap, and reportedly began writing to casting director Mark Teschner in the 1990s to ask for an audition.

The Young and the Restless star Joshua, 51, has been with the soap for 31 years after joining in the role of Nicholas Newman in 1994, while Bryton has portrayed Devon Hamilton for over 20 years.