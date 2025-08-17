Anton Du Beke is pure 'happiness' in ultra-rare photo with his twins, 7

Anton Du Beke is enjoying some well-deserved time off after months of touring, spending time with his wife and children before another season of Strictly Come Dancing starts in September.

The dancer shared a glimpse of his family holiday on Instagram. He posted a sunny photo of himself relaxing at a chic beachside spot, looking every inch the doting family man.

His wife, Hannah Summers, and their two children are also pictured, hugging. He captioned the sweet shot with a simple "Holiday happiness" and two red heart emojis.

Messages of love and support started pouring in, with one follower writing: "Loved your shows from the start and so glad you were made head judge too, you have star quality! Delighted to see you and your beautiful family enjoying life", while another one echoed, "What a lovely family pic - I’m so happy for you that you found Hannah and have a beautiful family of your own - you deserve true happiness."

The Strictly Come Dancing star and judge has been busy with work, not only as a dancer and TV personality.

© Anton Du Beke Anton Du Beke on holiday with his wife and twins

Only a couple of weeks ago, Anton, who’s also a successful author, announced that his book A Dance for the King had been published in paperback. "My loves! I’m delighted to announce that my novel ‘A Dance for the King’ is now out in paperback!

It follows the story of our hero Raymond De Guise as he goes from the battle to the ballroom. It’s full of mystery, romance and of course... a touch of dance! You can grab a copy at your local bookshop and Sainsbury's! All my love, Anton XX", he captioned the video shared with his 442k followers.

Who is Anton Du Beke?

Known as the ‘King of Ballroom’, Anton has been a Strictly favourite since the very beginning in 2004.

© Getty Anton Du Beke at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards

Although he never lifted the coveted glitterball, he won the hearts of viewers with his charm and wit. After serving as a professional dancer on the programme for years, Anton became a judge.

He grew up in Sevenoaks, Kent, with his parents, brother, and sister. His mother is Spanish, while his father is Hungarian.

He started dancing at 14, but dancing wasn’t his only passion as he also pursued boxing and football. However, the young Anton couldn’t stay away from the dance floor and studied ballet, jazz, and modern theatre dance.

At only 17, he specialised in Foxtrot. "My favourite dance is the Foxtrot. It's a proper dance with proper music," he said.

© BBC Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke on Strictly

This year, he has been busy touring the nation with former Strictly dancer, Giovanni Pernice, with their tour called Together Again. The duo had already performed in a theatre show together in 2021, Him & Me.

Alongside his glittering Strictly career, Anton has also become a bestselling novelist, with seven titles in his Buckingham Hotel series, as well as a brand-new Forsyth Family novel, Monte Carlo by Moonlight, published in May.

He has also published two mystery novels for children called Code Name Foxtrot and Operation Tango, which were praised by the prominent children's novelist Jacqueline Wilson.