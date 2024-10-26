Strictly fans all say the same thing about Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke's costumes

Halloween Week is one of our favourite weeks on Strictly Come Dancing, especially because of all the incredible costumes.

However, when it came to the night, we think it was Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke who truly understood the assignment with their outfit, some dubbed "iconic". In reference to the legendary horror film, The Shining, the pair came out hand-in-hand as the ghostly twins that haunted the hotel.

Fans were obsessed with the outfits, as one enthused: "Craig and Anton look awesome," while a second added: "The Craig and Anton outfits might be the greatest thing to ever happen in Strictly."

A third penned: "NOT ANTON AND CRAIG AS THE TWINS FROM THE SHINING," while a fourth posted: "Judges Halloween outfits are the best yet," and a fifth noted: "Craig and Anton have won Halloween 2024."

Anton later joked on the panel that he had never looked more "attractive" in the outfit.

There were plenty of incredible outfits on tonight's show, with Gorka Marquez and Dr Punam Krishan as ghost pirates, Wynne Evans and Katya Jones as devils and Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell as sambaing zombies.

It's not just this week that Craig had people talking, as last week he shared a jaw-dropping throwback photo where he celebrated an occasion alongside his ex-wife, Jane Horwood.

Former Strictly finalist John Whaite enthused: "Omg Craig. You look like a Hollywood star. Pop me in a Time Machine and introduce us, please," while a second fan added: "Oh you were really quite handsome Craig!"

A third posted: "Oh wow you were a really handsome young man Craig, and still are," and a fourth follower commented: "Craig you're such a hottie!"

Craig married Jane in 1990 before the pair parted ways after just two years. They have remained good friends since their marriage, and Jane runs Craig's website.

Speaking to Wales Online, he said: "We are friends now, Jane and I, but it wasn't very amicable at the time. Now we can go out for lunch and talk about life honestly. I love her deeply as a friend, now and forever, and wish her all the happiness in the world."