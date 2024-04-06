Anton Du Beke shares ultra-rare photo of glamorous wife Hannah – but it's not what you'd expect

Strictly star Anton Du Beke headed off to Spain last year to film with close friend Giovanni Pernice, and they were joined by some unexpected co-stars – Anton's family.

The family-of-four managed to enjoy some time in the Spanish sun when not filming and the judge and his wife, Hannah Summers, even managed to fit in some time on the golf course, which was located next to the sea. During their time together, the couple elected to take a selfie, but it didn't go to plan!

© Instagram Anton's selfie didn't go to plan

Anton admitted that he hadn't yet gotten the knack of taking selfies and the photograph only managed to capture the top of his and Hannah's heads.

The pair were making sure to stay protected from the warm Spanish sun, with Anton wearing a striped white sunhat, while Hannah had opted to go for a blue cap with a red clover in its centre.

© Instagram Anton is a proud dad to his twin children

"Playing golf with my beautiful wife by the sea!" Anton enthused in the caption alongside a heart emoji, before joking: "Haven't quite got the hang of these selfies yet…"

Anton and Hannah welcomed their twin children, George and Henrietta, back in 2017 and the children stole the show when they appeared alongside their father in a new photo.

© Instagram Anton's twins George and Henrietta turned six in March

In the sweet image, the ballroom dancer looked every inch the proud papa, dressed to the nines in a double-breasted jacket, chinos, and brown suede loafers. Hannah was radiant with her glowing holiday tan, wearing shorts, a white broderie anglaise top, and trainers.

The twins were adorable as ever, with little Henrietta donning a blue floral dress and matching headband while George was clad in a white polo shirt and blue shorts.

© Ian West - PA Images Anton shares his chilren with wife Hannah

It wasn't smooth sailing for Anton and marketing officer Hannah to become parents. They endured years of heartache and six rounds of IVF before welcoming he twins shortly after their wedding.

"[Hannah is] everything I thought she would be," Anton said on the Parenting Hell podcast as he reflected on their experience. "I thought she'd be an excellent mum, always knew she'd be a great mum but she couldn't have children."

He mused: "I thought, 'Isn't it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?'. The person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn't have children - that's the sad irony of it all. But as we had IVF we were able to have them in the end and I'm thrilled for me - because I'd have 100 [kids] by the way, because I love them."

