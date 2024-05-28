Anton Du Beke supports Giovanni Pernice amid Strictly controversy - see video

Giovanni Pernice has been supported by his friend and colleague Anton du Beke amid allegations of bullying on Strictly Come Dancing. The pair, set to go on tour later this year, shared a clip of themselves in the rehearsal room while joking about their hard work.

Chatting on the Strictly Co Instagram account, Anton said: “First day of rehearsals, always my favourite day. The second day, less so.” Giovanni interrupted, saying: “Because we have to remember we've done on day one! We are back on tour. It feels nice! It’s lovely.”

The clip received nearly 2000 likes and was captioned: “TOGETHER Again!!! www.antonandgiovanni.com NOT TO BE MISSED!” Fans loved the footage, with one writing: “Look after Gio Anton....and can't wait to see you both.” Another person added: “Stay strong Giovanni and so glad you have the wonderful Anton by your side.”

© Instagram Anton is supporting Giovanni

Giovanni is reportedly under investigation by the BBC following complaints of bullying on the Strictly set, with Amanda Abbington quitting the show midway through the series in 2023. The dancing pro released a statement responding to the reports, writing: “To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.”

© Instagram The pair starred in the show Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Spain

The news has had a mixed response from Giovanni’s colleagues, with his former celeb co-star Debbie McGee sharing a snap of them, writing: “Happy memories. Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly.”

© BBC Amanda Abbington has reportedly complained about his behaviour

However, dancing pro Korina Travis said: “I've known him for years as a fellow competitor and he has done horrendous things to me. I will not speak about my experiences with him but I'm glad the world is seeing him for who he truly is. I’ll leave it at that.”

Stacey Dooley, who danced with Kevin Clifton back in 2018, told BBC Breakfast: “What I would say is I don't have a friendship with Giovanni. I didn't even have a working relationship with Giovanni. And I haven't been involved with that show for years.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The actress said she had PTSD after starring on the show

“So it would be probably irresponsible for me to comment on that. What I would say, more broadly, is I hope all of the women involved are ok. And I think, actually, it's separate from this but in my personal experience, I think it's a slippery slope not to believe women when they come forward and say certain things. But I just hope they're okay.”