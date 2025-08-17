9-1-1: Nashville's star-studded cast welcomes Virgin River star into the mix — see who

9-1-1: Nashville still isn't done shaping its cast.

The forthcoming 9-1-1 spin-off already features Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Michael Provost, among others, who hail from shows such as NCIS, Grey's Anatomy, and Darrow & Darrow.

And now, as the show gears up for its October 9 premiere, it is bringing on someone you'll recognize from a beloved Netflix hit.

© Disney/Jake Giles Netter Jessica as Blythe Hart on 9-1-1: Nashville

Deadline confirmed this week that Tim Matheson has joined the cast of 9-1-1: Nashville under a recurring role.

WATCH: 9-1-1: Nashville first teaser

The actor previously starred as Doc Mullins in Virgin River, and is also known for his role as Dr. Brick Breeland in Hart of Dixie.

On 9-1-1: Nashville, he will play Edward, a Southern, old money man who is "utterly ruthless."

Also joining the cast are Gregory Alan Williams, known for The Righteous Gemstones, who will play fire station chief Harold Foster, and MacKenzie Porter, known for Hell on Wheels, who will play Samantha Hart, an ER doctor at a Nashville hospital.

© WireImage Tim has joined the cast of the spin-off

What to expect from the show

Recently teasing some of the action-packed moments already in the works for the new spin-off, previews showrunner Rashad Raisani told TVLine last week: "We have an Airstream trailer that ends up on top of a bridge and a poor guy on a Segway tour of the city who ends up impaled on a water tower," adding that the show will bring "a bunch of crazy emergencies where people end up in places where they shouldn’t be."

And while the spin-off's "DNA, of course, is 9-1-1," Rashad went on, it is taking inspiration from some prestige TV heavyweights to set itself apart.

© Getty The actor was also on This Is Us

"There's some Succession…and some Dynasty slipped in there," Rashad further shared, revealing: "The show begins with an explosive revelation that affects the central dynamic of a character's world. And then we shamelessly use tornadoes to great effect as a metaphor for the storm that has come into these characters' lives."

© Netflix Tim on Virgin River

Also giving insight into the characters of Jessica and Chris — who have known each other for over 20 years since appearing together on The Practice — he shared "there's a story of class" as Jessica's character "comes from money, but there was a fire at her ranch, and she fell for this blue-collar firefighter."

"I'm sure I wasn't her parents' first pick," Chris joked, noting that his character, Don Sharpe, "straddles being a firefighter and then also being in this very high-end, well-known family here in Nashville."