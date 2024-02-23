Virgin River gets prequel spin-off show - details on new Netflix show

It's great news for Virgin River fans as a new prequel series is in the works at Netflix.

According to Deadline, the show is currently in development and will explore the origin story of Mel's parents, Sarah and Everett, the latter of whom was revealed as Mel's biological father at the end of season five.

© Netflix The spin-off will be a prequel about Mel's parents

The exciting news comes as production begins on season six, which is set to provide a glimpse into Sarah and Everett's past, featuring flashbacks to their younger years.

Casting is underway for young Sarah and Everett, who would guest star in season six before going on to star in the prequel series, which is being written in the development stage by showrunner Patrick Sean Smith.

© Netflix John Allen Nelson as Everett Reid

In season five, Mel and Jack embarked on a mission to uncover the identity of the midwife's biological father after her half-sister Joey found love letters to their mother from a mystery man.

Their search led them to Everett, who initially wanted nothing to do with Mel but eventually came around.

Part two ended on a huge cliffhanger when Everett turned up on Mel's doorstep with something important to tell her, but was cut off by Christmas music and the credits rolling.

WATCH: Have you caught up on Virgin River?

Showrunner Patrick gave fans an idea of what to expect from season six during an interview with Deadline. "What we're exploring more in season six is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today," he said, adding that the new episodes will explore the "relationship of Everett with the town as well as Everett and Mel".

© Netflix Casting is underway for young Sarah and Everett

He also confirmed that the show won't be introducing any more half-siblings in the upcoming series. "Just because this was such a new thing in Mel's life, I don't know if we'll get into half-siblings any time soon," said Patrick. "That felt like we've bit off enough to chew, we don't need more."

The news comes as filming officially commences in Vancouver. Confirming the news on social media, Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, shared a photo showing him and Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) holding a clapper board.

The actor penned in the caption: "Aaaaaannnnnnndddddd……we're back! Back at it in Vancouver commencing shooting for season 6 of #virginriver that's right folks we are at it again! Feels so good to be back in Jack's boots making more what we hope to be riveting, romantic and racy drama for y'all. Stay tuned for more updates on set life and BTS banter…."

While Netflix has yet to announce an air date for the new season, with filming expected to last until May it's likely that the show will return early next year.

Virgin River is available to stream on Netflix.