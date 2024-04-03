Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge gives update on season 6 – details

Alexandra Breckenridge has shared an update on the upcoming sixth season of Virgin River, revealing that filming is still ongoing in Vancouver.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening, the actress, who stars as Mel Monroe in the Netflix series, admitted that she hadn't posted much on her social media in recent weeks.

In a video, the 41-year-old told her followers: "I realise that I haven't really posted much recently. I'm sitting in the apartment in Vancouver, we are still filming season six.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge revealed that filming for season 6 is still ongoing in Vancouver

"I have been in betwixt filming and my family came to visit for spring break so we've been hanging out, doing a lot of togetherness and I've been working," she explained.

Filming on season six began back in February and is expected to continue until May. The news was confirmed by the show's official Instagram account, which posted a snap of Alexandra and her co-star Martin Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan, holding a clapper board on the show's set.

"It's official! Virgin River season 6 is back in production!" read the caption.

It's been almost six months since we last paid a visit to Virgin River in the holiday episodes, which saw Mel finally discover the true identity of her biological father, Everett Reid, who had been living in the titular town all along.

WATCH: Have you caught up with the holiday episodes?

While he initially wanted nothing to do with his daughter, he eventually embraced their relationship. The season ended on a huge cliffhanger when Everett turned up unannounced on Mel's doorstep with "something important" to tell her.

© Netflix John Allen Nelson as Everett Reid in season five

So, what can we expect from the new episodes?

According to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, season six will delve into Everett's backstory, including his connection to Virgin River and meeting Mel's mother.

"It is a big thing that we're exploring in Season 6," he told Deadline. "It just felt like an opportunity for a character who hasn't had a living parent in her life; getting to see Mel with a living parent has been fun to explore. And also just finding another way that Mel is attached to this town in a bigger, universal, fated sort of way; that she was always meant to come to this place for many reasons."

© Netflix Season six will delve into Mel's roots in Virgin River

Fans may also expect to hear wedding bells for Denny and Lizzie, who have been contemplating marriage. When asked how many weddings we'll be seeing in season six amid Mel and Jack's upcoming nuptials, Patrick said: "We'll have to see. It seems like it's a great opportunity for a wedding season, doesn't it?"

As for when viewers can expect the new episodes to arrive on screens, it looks like an early 2025 release date is likely. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Netflix won't be releasing any new episodes of the show in 2024.