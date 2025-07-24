New 9-1-1 star from Grey's Anatomy shares update on filming Nashville spin-off

Production on the newest 9-1-1 spin-off is officially underway.
Just a few months after the franchise's first spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, was cancelled after five seasons, showrunner Ryan Murphy confirmed a new one will take its place, this time one based in Nashville.
Now, 9-1-1: Nashville is a few weeks into production, and one of its lead stars has opened up about the filming process.
Jessica Capshaw, who fans know and love as Arizona Robbins from Grey's Anatomy, speaking with her Grey's co-star Camilla Luddington on their podcast Call It What It Is, opened up about working with Chris O'Donnell, who appeared in seasons two and three of the long-running Shonda Rhimes show, and they also appeared together on The Practice.
"I adore [him] and have known him for a really long time," she gushed, and recalled: "I remember feeling like a baby actress, and I remember feeling like he was not a baby actor. He was accomplished, and I'd seen so many movies he'd done that I love so much."
Chris will be starring as Captain Don Sharpe, while Jessica will play his on-screen wife Blythe, and their son Ryan will be played by Michael Provost.
"My first work was with Michael, and I adore him," she also said of her on-screen son, adding: "I feel so, so lucky to have such a talented and kind and just awesome person to work with."
The show will also feature LeAnne Rimes, who Jessica said is balancing filming with her concert schedule.
"It actually probably says a lot, which is that she's game, and here she is, coming in and out,” she noted. "She literally did a show in Hawai'i and then got on a plane and had, like, two connections to then arrive in Nashville at who knows what time in the morning, and then woke up for a 5AM call, and then was having a fitting before she had hair and makeup, and then there we were in a scene."
"I love the work ethic, and I love the just like, wanting to be there and being game and it's a really great group," she emphasized.
Also in the show is Kimberly Williams-Paisley, of whom Jessica said: "I love [her] so much," and revealed: "I've already had dinner with her multiple times. She and I have gone on a hike. She's so awesome."
9-1-1: Nashville will officially be airing Thursdays on ABC, starting with its premiere on October 16.