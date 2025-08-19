Sharon Osbourne issues urgent plea to the BBC in lead up to 'intimate' Ozzy film release

The reason behind a highly anticipated Ozzy Osbourne documentary mysteriously being cancelled hours before it was due to air has been revealed.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was due to be shown on BBC One at 9pm on Monday but was replaced with an episode of Fake Or Fortune, with the broadcaster stating the documentary had been "moved in the schedules".

Now, it's been revealed that the sudden cancellation was at the request of Ozzy's family. In a statement on Tuesday, a BBC spokesperson said: "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. "The new TX (transmission) date will be confirmed shortly."

© Larry Busacca The BBC documentary was pulled hours before it was due to air

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home documentary

In the leadup to the Black Sabbath singer's death, he and his family were being filmed by cameras for an intimate BBC series, which had started production three years ago.

According to the BBC, the documentary was set to provide "unique and intimate access" to the whole Osbourne family, including Ozzy, wife Sharon, son Jack and daughter Kelly.

© Getty Images The film was rescheduled out of respect for the family

The film was also described as documenting the "extraordinary rollercoaster" of the Osbournes' lives as well as Sharon and Ozzy's move back to the UK.

It was originally announced as a series that would have been titled Home to Roost in 2022, but the project reportedly had to evolve as Ozzy's health continued to deteriorate.

© WireImage The documentary followed the last three years of the singer's life

Fans were disappointed and puzzled when the documentary was quietly pulled from scheduling on 18 August.

Taking to X, fans of the late singer took expressed their confusion, labelling the move as "weird" and "bizarre". However, others took it as a sign of respect to the late singer and his family. "Interested to watch this but definitely the right decision out of respect for the Osbourne's I think to postpone," one fan wrote.

Ozzy's passing

Ozzy died at 76 on July 22 following complications from Parkinson's Disease and other health issues. His passing came just weeks after the legendary singer performed his last-ever show at Birmingham's Villa Park in his hometown.

© Getty Images Ozzy passed away at the age of 76

The singer was farewelled by a cortege through his hometown of Birmingham, which saw thousands of fans line the street to pay their respects to the late Black Sabbath frontman.