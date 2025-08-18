Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Viewers left puzzled as BBC pulls 'intimate' Ozzy Osbourne documentary hours before
Viewers left puzzled as BBC pulls 'intimate' documentary hours before it's set to air

Viewers left puzzled as BBC pulls 'intimate' documentary hours before it's set to air

Fans have been left disappointed after the BBC pulled an 'intimate' Ozzy Osbourne documentary from its programming just hours before it was scheduled to air.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Ozzy Osbourne visits the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)© Larry Busacca
Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
17 minutes ago
A one-off documentary that had been described as a "moving and inspirational account" of Ozzy Osbourne's final years has been removed from the BBC schedule just hours before it was due to air. 

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was set to air on BBC One this evening at 9pm. BBC's TV listings now show that the documentary has been replaced by Fiona Bruce’s documentary series Fake or Fortune. 

In the leadup to the Black Sabbath singer's death, he and his family were being filmed by cameras for an intimate BBC series, which had started production three years ago. 

A spokesperson for the BBC told the Mirror that the film had "Moved in the schedules" and new premiere details would be announced "In due course".

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage at iHeartRadio ICONS© Getty Images for iHeartMedia
A documentary following the Osbourne's has been mysteriously pulled from BBC's programming

Ozzy Osbourne's 'intimate' documentary

According to the BBC, the documentary was set to provide "unique and intimate access" to the whole Osbourne family, including Ozzy, wife Sharon, son Jack and daughter Kelly

The film was also described as to documenting the "extraordinary rollercoaster" of the Osbournes' lives as well as Sharon and Ozzy's move back to the UK. 

It was originally announced as a series which would have been titled 'Home to Roost' in 2022, but the project reportedly had to evolve as Ozzy's health continued to deteriorate. 

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
The documentary was set to follow the Osbourne family

In response to the mysterious rescheduling, fans of the late singer took to X to express their confusion labelling the move as "weird" and "bizarre". However, others took it as a sign of respect to the late singer and his family. 

"Interested to watch this but definitely the right decision out of respect for the Osbourne’s I think to postpone," one fan wrote. 

Ozzy's passing

Ozzy died at 76 on July 22 following complications from Parkinson's Disease and other health issues. His passing came just weeks after the legendary singer performed his last-ever show at Birmingham's Villa Park in his hometown. 

ozzy osbourne sitting on throne© Getty Images
Ozzy died just weeks after his reunion with Black Sabbath at Villa Park

"It's so good to be on this [expletive] stage, you have no idea," he told the crowd of 42,000, per VarieViewers left puzzled as BBC pulls 'intimate' Ozzy Osbourne documentary hours before set to airty, at the time, adding: "Let the madness begin!" 

His wife Sharon, speaking with The Sun earlier this year about Osbourne's health, had said of his highly-anticipated return to the stage: "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this," however added: "Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs … But his voice is as good as it's ever been." 

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne looking fondly at each other on stage© WireImage
Ozzy was reportedly excited to be back on stage

The singer was farewelled by a cortege through his hometown of Birmingham which saw thousands of fans line the street to pay their respects to the late Black Sabbath frontman.

WATCH: What Sharon Osbourne’s rarely seen daughter Aimee whispered to her mom at Ozzy’s funeral

