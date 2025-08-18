Viewers left puzzled as BBC pulls 'intimate' documentary hours before it's set to air

A one-off documentary that had been described as a "moving and inspirational account" of Ozzy Osbourne's final years has been removed from the BBC schedule just hours before it was due to air.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was set to air on BBC One this evening at 9pm. BBC's TV listings now show that the documentary has been replaced by Fiona Bruce’s documentary series Fake or Fortune.

In the leadup to the Black Sabbath singer's death, he and his family were being filmed by cameras for an intimate BBC series, which had started production three years ago.

A spokesperson for the BBC told the Mirror that the film had "Moved in the schedules" and new premiere details would be announced "In due course".

Ozzy Osbourne's 'intimate' documentary

According to the BBC, the documentary was set to provide "unique and intimate access" to the whole Osbourne family, including Ozzy, wife Sharon, son Jack and daughter Kelly.

The film was also described as to documenting the "extraordinary rollercoaster" of the Osbournes' lives as well as Sharon and Ozzy's move back to the UK.

It was originally announced as a series which would have been titled 'Home to Roost' in 2022, but the project reportedly had to evolve as Ozzy's health continued to deteriorate.

In response to the mysterious rescheduling, fans of the late singer took to X to express their confusion labelling the move as "weird" and "bizarre". However, others took it as a sign of respect to the late singer and his family.

"Interested to watch this but definitely the right decision out of respect for the Osbourne’s I think to postpone," one fan wrote.

Ozzy's passing

Ozzy died at 76 on July 22 following complications from Parkinson's Disease and other health issues. His passing came just weeks after the legendary singer performed his last-ever show at Birmingham's Villa Park in his hometown.

"It's so good to be on this [expletive] stage, you have no idea," he told the crowd of 42,000, per VarieViewers left puzzled as BBC pulls 'intimate' Ozzy Osbourne documentary hours before set to airty, at the time, adding: "Let the madness begin!"

His wife Sharon, speaking with The Sun earlier this year about Osbourne's health, had said of his highly-anticipated return to the stage: "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this," however added: "Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs … But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

The singer was farewelled by a cortege through his hometown of Birmingham which saw thousands of fans line the street to pay their respects to the late Black Sabbath frontman.