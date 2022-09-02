Sharon Osbourne breaks silence after BBC confirms return of The Osbournes Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are relocating to the UK

Sharon Osbourne has spoken out after the BBC revealed on Thursday that her family's iconic reality show The Osbournes is returning to TV.

The 69-year-old and her rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne are relocating back to the UK to live in their Grade II listed Buckinghamshire home, Welders House, after the Black Sabbath frontman revealed he doesn't "want to die in America".

WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's wild love story

Following the announcement that the family will document their UK return with a "funny, moving and honest" new series, Sharon took to Instagram to post a highlight clip of the original series which ran on MTV from 2002 until 2005.

The video mostly featured Kelly and Jack Osbourne dancing in front of the cameras around their LA home, and there was also a sweet moment that saw Ozzy and Sharon embracing.

Captioning the video, Sharon simply wrote: "Gifted", and fans were quick to react to share their love for the fly-on-the-wall series that catapulted the family to fame.

"I love this show so much! Belly laughs," replied one. A second said: "This was the best program! Can't wait for you to come back." Others simply commented with crying with laughter emojis or red hearts.

Sharon shared a clip of the original series on Instagram

Speaking of the new series, Clare Sillery, Head of Documentaries at the BBC said: "Twenty years ago the Osbournes left Britain for a life in LA. Now they are coming 'home to roost', back to their family home, pretty much as they left it all those years ago.

"In this new series our audience will be able to follow the family as they settle back into their new life in a Buckinghamshire village….it promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life back in the UK."

The Osbournes ran from 2002 until 2005

Sharon and Ozzy's decision to move back to the UK prompted them to sell their 1920s home in LA's Hancock Park neighborhood, asking for $18 million for the property.

