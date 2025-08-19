Star of 'stellar' AppleTV+ favorite reveals losing role to Dexter star almost made him quit Hollywood

Adam Scott has reached new levels of fame and critical acclaim since beginning his role as Mark Scout on the hit AppleTV+ show Severance.

The two-season mind-bending drama, directed by Ben Stiller, has won two Emmy awards, and received a whopping 41 nominations, some of which are still up for grabs in the forthcoming 2025 ceremony.

HELLO!'s own TV expert Abby Allen says of the show: "Severance is without a doubt one of AppleTV+'s biggest and most successful TV shows, and the fact that it's been nominated for 27 Emmys this year – including Adam Scott for a well-deserved Outstanding Lead Actor – speaks to its stellar success. Adam's portrayal of Mark Scout in particular brings the incredible series to life, and I can't wait to see what the next season has in store."

© Apple TV+ Adam stars as Mark S. on Severance

And though the role of Mark is certainly the role of a lifetime for Adam, that's not to say he hasn't had tough losses for other major roles.

Speaking with his Parks & Recreation co-star Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum asked whether there was a role Adam had gotten "close on" but didn't ultimately get.

Revealing it as Michael C. Hall's Six Feet Under role, he confessed: "It's good that I didn't get it because it wouldn't be nearly as good if I had done it because he was perfect and incredible," and maintained: "He's incredible, and I wasn't ready." Michael was nominated for a lead acting Emmy in the drama category in 2002.

© Getty The actor speaking about the hot AppleTV+ show with Ben

Asked how far along in the auditioning process he got, Adam shared that both he and Michael tested for it, and that not getting it did make him consider quitting acting altogether.

"It was the one where I was like, 'I might stop doing this. I think that it's time for me to read the tea leaves and walk away.'"

© Apple TV+ He stars opposite Britt Lower as Helly R.

Adam broke onto the scene in the late 1990s, and his breakout role is often considered that of Henry Pollard on Party Down, which ran from 2009 to 2010. Six Feet Under ran from 2001 to 2005, and he ultimately made an appearance on the show for two episodes in 2002 as Michael's character David's love interest Ben Cooper.

"It was the show," he emphasized, as Amy joked that losing out on the role given the show's eventual popularity was like "someone [expletive] your girlfriend in front of you."

© Getty Six Feet Under's Peter and Michael in 2005

"Yeah, that was a blow. That was hard. But it's also important that you have those experiences," Adam added.

Six Feet Under, which won several Emmys during its run, follows the Fisher family, who runs a funeral home in Los Angeles. It's told largely through Peter Krause's character Nate, as he unwillingly steps in to run the business following his father's death.