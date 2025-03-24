7 mind bending TV shows to watch if you loved Severance

Severance season two has finally concluded with a finale for the ages, but it has left us scrambling and what to watch next. While there are plenty of great shows out there, which shows emulate the Apple TV+ show's mind bending mysteriousness? Here are our top picks for shows to watch if you loved Adam Scott's hit drama…
Maniac (2018) - Netflix
The story follows Emma Stone and Jonah Hill as Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, strangers who are joined together while undergoing a psychologically trippy pharmaceutical trial which sees the pair go through a series of hallucinations - so they - and the viewer - never quite knows what is real or not.
Black Mirror (2011 – Present) - Netflix
How could we not recommend Black Mirror as a show that makes you say, 'What, what?!'. Charlie Brooker's smash hit anthology show poses questions about the future of technology, much like the Severance technology. Instead of splitting the mind in two, Black Mirror has considered using memory chips to claim insurance, social media popularity as currency, transferring consciousness into inanimate objects and more.
Dark (2017 – 2020) - Netflix
Fans are very passionate about this German export, which follows four interconnected families after a series of disappearances links to truth about time travel throughout the generations.
Westworld (2016 – 2022) - HBO/Sky
Like Severance, Westworld poses questions about morality, free will and sentience - while providing us plenty of entertainment in the meantime. The story follows a Wild West-themed park where the realistic robots truly believe that they are living in the time period, while welcoming human guests who are there for a good time, no matter what the cost.
Homecoming (2018 – 2020) - Prime Video
Starring Julia Roberts and Janelle Monáe, this suspenseful show follows a caseworker growing increasingly concerned while working at a government-funded rehab facility for veterans.
As she digs deeper into the truth behind the rehabilitation, she realises there is much more to the program that she ever realised - much like Lumon Industries!
The Leftovers (2014 – 2017) - HBO/Sky
This HBO series looks at an unimaginable situation; what would you do if a small percentage of the world's population suddenly vanished into thin air? While you won't land any concrete answers here, the show focuses on how the remaining population deal with the immense grief and loss, focusing on themes from faith to cults to existentialism.
Legion (2017 – 2019) - Disney+
If you love your superhero shows a little bit on the wild side, then Legion is a must watch. Starring Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens, the story follows David Haller, who has spent most of his life struggling with schizophrenia. However, the misdiagnosis is actually because he is an incredibly powerful mutant - and there are others who will try to take his mind as their own.