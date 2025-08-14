9-1-1 makes key change to Angela Bassett's story arc following heartbreaking cast departure

I may not be a 9-1-1 viewer, but you don't have to be one to know that Peter Krause's exit was devastating for fans.

The Six Feet Under actor's time on the Ryan Murphy show came to an end at the end of season eight earlier this year, when his beloved character Captain Bobby Nash died from a deadly hemorrhagic fever after being exposed to a virus in a lab explosion.

And while the next season will certainly look different without him, his departure has made way for some positive shifts on the show for season nine.

© Disney Angela and Peter as Athena and Bobby

Deadline has confirmed that following Peter's departure (and the death of his character) the actors who play Angela Bassett's character Athena Grant's children, Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper, have been promoted to series regulars. HELLO! has reached out to ABC for comment.

The two star as May and Harry Grant, and we will presumably see them step up to the plate to provide support for their grieving mother.

Corinne began on the show in season one as a recurring star, became a regular for season two through five, before becoming a guest star again while her character attended USC, while she herself was a student at UCLA, from where she graduated two months ago, per Deadline.

© Getty The Grants at Bobbt's funeral

Meanwhile, Elijah has been a guest since season seven; his character was portrayed by a different actor, also in a recurring capacity, the first five seasons, but was not seen in season six as he went to live with his father.

9-1-1, which is already back in production for season nine, also stars Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

© Getty The Grant kids have been promoted to series regulars

Angela addressed Peter's departure in an emotional Instagram tribute back in April, sharing a sweet photo featuring him in which both of them are smiling and embracing each other, dressed up as their characters. "For eight seasons, this kind, funny, compassionate, talented actor became not only my trusted colleague, but also a dear friend," she wrote at the time.

"#peterkrause as #bobbynash helped to introduce @911onabc to the homes and hearts of fans around the world," she continued, and acknowledged: "I know this is hard for all of you. It's hard for us, too."

© Instagram Angela shared a bittersweet tribute in honor of Peter's departure

"Peter's Bobby Nash will be missed but his character will never be forgotten. He is forever a part of our family," Angela maintained, and further wrote: "We should all give Peter a lot of love as he expands beyond 'the 118' and into all adventures that await him. Love you, my friend. Athena will never be the same."

Jennifer also paid tribute, stating in an Instagram Story: "I have no words," writing that she "couldn't say goodbye because you are the best," and: "I love you, Peter. Thanks for always being a light, and for your hugs that could change a day for the better every time."