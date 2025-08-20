The Hunting Wives fans will obsess over this next popular book adaptation full of 'secrets and betrayals'

If you're having withdrawals from The Hunting Wives already, or dreading the September 17 finale to The Summer I Turned Pretty, luckily, there's no shortage of book adaptations coming to your screens soon.

The latest to get the book-to-screen treatment is a Kristy Woodson Harvey bestseller, one that is full of "secrets and betrayals" like all the best are.

The book is The Summer of Songbirds, and we have Hulu to thank for bringing it to life soon. Here's what we know.

© Instagram The Hunting Wives, an instant hit on Netflix, is based on bestselling author May Cobb's novel

Deadline confirmed this week that after a competitive bid, Hulu has landed development rights for a drama series inspired by the novel, which was originally published in 2023.

The project hails from Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment and 20th Television, and is adapted by Brennan Peters, who was also behind The Power in 2023, another bestselling book adaptation starring Toni Collette.

Per the outlet, the plot for The Summer of Songbirds reads: "A story about the power of forged family — the family we choose, the family we fight to keep, again and again. It revolves around three girlfriends and their unbreakable bond forged in their childhood summers spent in North Carolina."

© Getty Kristy with her book in 2023

"Now in their 30s, each grappling with the harsh realities of adulthood, they're forced to confront secrets and betrayals from both the past and present that threaten to unravel their chosen family."

Kristy is also the author behind Beach House Rules, A Happier Life, The Wedding Veil, Under the Southern Sky, and Feels Like Falling, among others. A film adaptation for A Happier Life is also in the works over at Amazon.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the news of The Summer of Songbirds forthcoming series, Kristy wrote: "Over the moon to be working with @kapital_entertainment and @hulu on the adaptation of THE SUMMER OF SONGBIRDS!!"

She gushed: "Brennan Peters' vision is so spot on, and I'm thrilled to be executive producing with Brennan and the amazing @kaplanaaron! Thanks, @oblaustein and @jonathanbaruch for all your hard work on this one!"

© Simon & Schuster A drama series based on the novel is coming to Hulu

"If you enjoyed the book, you are going to LOVE the adaptation!" she then emphasized. "If you need me, I’ll be celebrating!!

Fans were naturally quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their excitement, with one writing: "Yayyyyy!!! Cannot wait!" as others followed suit with: "This is so exciting!!!!" and: "Sooooo excited for you!!! HUGE!!" as well as: "This is the best news ever!!"