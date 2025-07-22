Sterling K Brown reveals where Paradise season 2 will take place after season 1 finale

Our first look at Paradise season two has dropped and we've got a hint at what the world looks like after the Doomsday events of season one.

In new images shared by Entertainment Weekly, Sterling K. Brown's Agent Xavier Collins is seen hiking with minimal supplies following his departure from the underground bunker he had been living in. But despite the second season taking us back above ground, Sterling has insisted that Paradise "wouldn't be Paradise without the folks in Paradise".

"The season is divvied up between Xavier's exploration of what is outside and what continues to happen inside after the melee that transpired with Sinatra and Jane," he said.

However, it remains unclear how much contact Xavier will have with Sinatra and Jane.

© Disney James Marsden and Sterling in a still from Paradise

"That's the whole thing about the president putting off the EMP; it really isolated and cut off Paradise from the outside world," he added.

"Unless he's able to get to some sort of ham radio thing. And then who's he going to contact? Sinatra? He's flying blind a little bit."

A second picture also gives us our first look at Shailene Woodley's character; very little is known about what we can expect from her, but Sterling admitted that the Oscar-nominated actress was "sweet, honest, open, ready to play, and very professional".

"I expected all of those things of her. But to have met her and to have played with her in the sandbox, it was everything and more. She's outstanding," Sterling added.

© Stefanie Keenan Shailene has joined the series for season two

The Hulu series debuted earlier in 2025, and follows Xavier Collins, a protection agent who falls under scrutiny following the murder of the US President, played by James Marsden.

But as viewers discovered by the end of the first episode, there was far more going on than first meets the eye, as the show was set in a serene underground bunker in Colorado three years after a doomsday event.

© Disney Sterling as Xavier Collins; he left Paradise at the end of season one

This Is Us showrunner Dan Fogelman created the series, and Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich, who oversees ABC and Hulu Originals, revealed earlier in July that he had seen the first two episodes of season two, and that fans are in for even more suspense.

"The first episode is breathtaking, an incredible departure and has to be seen to be fully enjoyed," he told press. "We were all blown away when we watched it, and it reignited our enthusiasm. I think the show will go to new heights next year."

Paradise scooped up four Emmy nominations, including nods for Sterling, who played Agent Xavier Collins and James, and which Craig said was "satisfying" to see.

Showrunner Dan Fogelman previously revealed that he has plans for a three-season arc, although season three has not yet been greenlit.