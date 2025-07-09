These were the 5 most read books in June

Ever since BookTok took over, reading has become more popular. BookTok is a space on TikTok dedicated to books and reading and according to the Publishers Association, 59% of 16 to 25 year olds say BookTok helped them discover their love for reading.

Whether you read because of BookTok or because you just love reading, you're sure to enjoy these. Here are the five most read books in June per Goodreads.

#5 One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune

© Instagram Carley has 3 best selling books

Looking for a book to bring with you to the beach? One Golden Summer is just that. The summer romance follows Alice. When she was 17, she spent a perfect summer at her Nan's cottage. Now she's an adult and returns to the cottage to take care of her injured Nan. And ah! She runs into her crush from all those years ago.

Alice has to decipher if it is a summer fling or something deeper.

One Golden Summer was read by almost 75,000 users in June, garnering a 4.4 average rating.

#4 Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid

© Instagram Taylor writes historical fiction

Taylor Jenkins Reid is a staple of BookTok. The author of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones & the Six returned to the page with a story about space.

Set in the 1980s, Atmosphere is about Joan, a space obsessed physics and astronomy professor who was selected from a pool of thousands to train at Houston's Johnson Space Center. Like most of Taylor's books, there's romance and drama weaved throughout.

In June, 84,000 Goodreads users read Atmosphere, giving it a 4.5 average rating.

#3 Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

© Instagram This Hunger Games reaps 48 kids instead of 24

The fifth installment in The Hunger Game series follows Haymitch Abernathy as he enters the arena in the second Quarter Quell. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins is heartbreaking, showing the depth of President Snow's maliciousness and the propaganda upheld throughout the Capital.

Sunrise on the Reaping is being made into a movie, starring Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, and Jesse Plemons.

91,000 Goodreads users read the book in June giving it an average rating of 4.6.

#2 The Tenant by Freida McFadden

© Instagram The Tenant is a thriller many readers love

Freida McFadden is no stranger to popular novels. Her thriller, The Housemaid, has spent over a year on New York Times's Best Seller list. In her newest book, The Tenant, she writes about Blake and his fiancée who rent out a room in their house to a new tenant.

Of course, the moment this tenant moves in, spooky things start occurring.

Read by almost 113,000 Goodreads users in June, The Tenant has a 3.9 average rating.

#1 Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

Emily Henry has written five best-selling romance novels. Favorites include Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, and Book Lovers. Her newest book came out in April 2025 and just two months later, tops the list of most read books.

© Instagram Emily Henry is the queen of summer reading

Great Big Beautiful Life follows two writers vying for the license to write the official biography on a reclusive heiress. The classic enemies to lovers plot.

In June, 117,000 Goodreads users read Great Big Beautiful Life and gave it a 4.0 average rating.