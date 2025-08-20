How to watch Midsomer Murders season 24 in the US

Midsomer Murders is quintessential British TV. It follows DCI Tom Barnaby and later his successor, John Barnaby, as they hunt down criminals in the well-trimmed hedges of the quaint and sprawling green countryside.

Running since 1996, the show is based on the Chief Inspector Barnaby book series by Caroline Graham, and is a murder mystery wrapped up in black humor.

It has become a staple of British TV – and TV in America – and in 2024 the series renewed for season 25.

But where can you watch Midsomer Murders if you're not in the UK?

How to watch Midsomer Murders in the US All 24 seasons of Midsomer Murders are available on Acorn TV. Season 25 will premiere in late 2025 or early 2026 with four, feature-length mysteries. Prime Video also has the episodes for purchase.

The cast of Midsomer Murders season 24 When will Midsomer Murders season 24 air? Midsomer Murders season 24 premiered in the US on Monday, December 4, 2023, on Acorn TV with four feature-length episodes.



However, surprisingly, it has not yet aired in the UK.



Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix in Midsomer Murders When did Acorn TV acquire Midsomer Murders? The streamer joined BritBox in 2018 in gaining the rights for the ITV series. It launched the first 19 seasons in April 2018 and season 20 in May. "Midsomer Murders’ remains one of the most popular mystery series of all-time and is beloved by our subscribers, so Acorn TV is thrilled to exclusively offer new episodes on April 19, as soon as they are available, as well as four more mysteries later this year,” said Matthew Graham, general manager of Acorn TV, in 2022 when it was confirmed they also had the right for season 22. "Given the importance of this series to the mystery genre and British television lovers worldwide, we know fans have been anxiously awaiting the new season, so we’re excited to be the only place in the U.S. to watch all 22 seasons."

What is Midsomer Murders? "Homicide, blackmail, greed, and betrayal: just a taste of what goes on behind the well-trimmed hedges of Midsomer County in this deliciously sinister series," reads the synopsis. "But the culprits are no match for DCI Tom Barnaby; his successor upon retirement, DCI John Barnaby; and their assistants."