This 6-part BritBox drama that 'cuts through the noise' has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

BritBox is home to some of the best of British TV including Code of Silence, a gritty six-part drama that has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the BBC series, which premiered in July on the streaming service, Rose Ayling-Ellis – known for her work in British soap Eastenders and her use British Sign Language – plays Alison Brooks, a canteen worker in a local police station who is pulled into an investigation when her lip-reading skills catch the attention of the detectives on the case.

"Recruited for a covert operation, Alison is tasked with surveilling a dangerous gang as they plot a high-stakes heist, thrusting her into a world of crime, deception, and risk like never before," reads the synopsis, however, "everything grows more complicated when she finds herself drawn to one of the suspects, Liam Barlow," played by Vampire Academy's Kieron Moore.

"With so many police procedurals out there, it’s not hard to see why Code of Silence cuts through the usual noise. Rose Ayling-Ellis delivers a standout performance as the underestimated Alison, and with Charlotte Ritchie, Andrew Buchan and the sinister Joe Absolom rounding out the cast, the highly rated drama has you hooked from start to finish," says HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen, and it's a sentiment matched by others.

Trailer for Code of Silence

"My only regret is that the absorbing Code of Silence ends after just six episodes. Thankfully, there will be more," wrote TV Insider of the six-part series, while Decider praised Rose for her "bright and curious performance".

The show was created by Catherine Moulton and the "result is a fresh, original drama that has done the near impossible and given us a cop drama with something new to say," said The Times UK .

© ITV Rose Ayling-Ellis stars in Code of Silence

"I feared it might be one of those worthy shows designed to teach me a valuable lesson. Instead, it tells a good story about a smart, underestimated woman who leaps at the chance to escape her dreary life," added NPR.

Code of Silence premiered in the UK in May and on Britbox on July 25.

© ITV Rose Ayling-Ellis and Kieron Moore in Code of Silence

BritBox brings together the best of British network television from BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Film4. The service has been described as "the biggest collection of British box-sets available in one place", including newer shows such as Shetland and Sophie Turner's Joan, and classics such as Allo Allo and Red Dwarf.

They have also produced original series including an upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie's iconic crime-fighting characters, Tommy and Tuppence.

The upcoming series will reimagine Tommy and Tuppence Beresford "in the modern world" and will be made by the producers behind Happy Valley and Am I Being Unreasonable?

Penned by Phoebe Eclair-Powell (The Road Trip) more than 100 years after Tommy and Tuppence first appeared in Christie's 1922 novel, The Secret Adversary, the upcoming series will be set in London's leafy Hampstead.