Midsomer Murders spin-off adds Unforgotten and The Diplomat stars

The ensemble cast for the upcoming Midsomer Murders stage adaptation, The Killings at Badger's Drift, has been announced.

The stage show, which is touring the UK from the autumn, is led by one of the TV drama's original stars, Daniel Casey, who is returning to play DCI Tom Barnaby, having starred as sidekick Sergeant Troy from 1997 to 2008.

Meet the ensemble cast of the Midsomer Murders stage show

Joining Daniel on stage this autumn as the residents of Midsomer are Nathalie Barclay (The Diplomat), Chandrika Chevli (Unforgotten), John Dougall (Holby City), Rupert Sadler (Deep Blue Sea), Julie Legrand (Ludwig), Chris Agha (Tales from a Thousand and One Nights) and Rhîan Crowley-McLean (Witness for the Prosecution).

It's yet to be revealed who will be playing Sergeant Troy.

What to expect from the Midsomer Murders stage show

The stage show is based on the book by Caroline Graham, The Killings at Badger's Drift, and the ITV series Midsomer Murders.

The story, penned and directed by Guy Unsworth, is set in the picturesque village of Badger's Drift, where popular spinster Emily Simpson has been found dead.

When her friend, Lucy Bellringer, refuses to accept it was an accident, DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called upon to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

Daniel starred in six seasons of Midsomer Murders

The synopsis continues: "With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunnit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm, and chilling suspense of the beloved TV series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show is set to delight audiences."

What has Daniel Casey said about returning to Midsomer Murders?

Daniel said he "never expected to revisit the world of Midsomer", adding that it was "a real surprise" to be asked to play DCI Barnaby.

The actor continued: "Workshopping the play, you realise the characters have an inherent theatricality, which is perfect to bring to the stage."

© TV Times via Getty Images John Nettles played DCI Tom Barnaby from 1997 until 2010

On stepping into his former co-star John Nettles' shoes, Daniel said: "It has brought back some wonderful memories of such a happy time in my career playing Sergeant Troy and the fantastic time I had working with the amazing John Nettles and to be stepping into his shoes as Barnaby is both a little daunting and incredibly exciting."

When does the tour begin?

The tour opens at Richmond Theatre on 24 October and will run through to April 2026.