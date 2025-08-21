Why Orlando Bloom is encouraging of Johnny Depp's return to Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after Hollywood exit

Orlando Bloom appears to be rooting for Johnny Depp's comeback.

The Edward Scissorhands actor has been largely out of work since his legal battle with Amber Heard, who has also stepped out of the spotlight, came to an end in June 2022, save for his appearance in Jeanne du Barry, which premiered in May 2023.

However, with another Pirates of the Caribbean installment in the early stages of development, his old co-star is encouraging that the whole cast return to the franchise.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Orlando, speaking to the crowd at the 2025 edition of Fan Expo Chicago over the weekend, opened up about what it would take for him to return as his character of Will Turner.

"Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I think there's definitely, I'm sure there's a way to create something," he shared.

"I would personally love to see everybody back," he added, and emphasized: "I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back."

In addition to himself and Johnny, who starred as the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow, the film franchise also starred Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.

While Johnny has starred in all of the films, Keira and Orlando have appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), skipping out on 2011's On Stranger Tides.

"My thing is, if the script was great and — ideally it was everybody — it'd be kind of like in for a penny, in for a pound, you know," Orlando further shared about a possible comeback.

And seemingly addressing a Pirates return without Johnny as Jack Sparrow, Orlando added: 'What they're thinking...is how to do it. Do you bring in a female leading character that replicates Jack in some way? I don't know. The jury is out on how to do it again," though maintained that "if [the script] was great," he's in.

Though Johnny's past legal troubles and reputation across Hollywood as a result are a known obstacle on his path of return to Captain Jack, Jerry Bruckheimer, who has produced all of the Pirates films, maintained to EW earlier this week: "If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it," noting: "It's all about what's on the page, as we all know."

He previously told the outlet: "If it was up to me, he would be in it … I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist, and he's a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page; that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow."