Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Tamayo Perry, 49, killed in shark attack: 'Tragic loss'

The Hawai'i lifeguard and surfing community is mourning the life of one of their members after a tragic beach accident.

On Sunday, June 23, Tamayo Perry, who in addition to working as a City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard worked as an actor as well — Pirates of the Caribbean being one of his credits — was killed in a shark attack.

Per a press conference held by Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, the 49-year-old was surfing around Mālaekahana Beach, on Oahu's North Shore, when he was attacked just before 1pm local time.

Authorities were alerted of the incident after a caller reported having seen a man who appeared to have suffered from shark bites, and Perry was then brought to shore via jet ski, where he was pronounced dead by paramedics, the Associated Press reported.

Perry had a role in the fourth installment of the Pirates franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, which released in 2011 and starred Johnny Depp as the famous Jack Sparrow, as well as Penélope Cruz, Ian McShane, Sam Claflin, Judy Dench, and Keith Richards, among others.

He also had acting credits in Blue Crush, Hawaii Five-0, and The Big Bounce, however it was his work as a lifeguard and professional surfer that left the most impact on those close to him and beyond.

© Getty Perry surfing on the North shore of Oahu in 2017

According to the press conference, Perry began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July of 2016. "As you can imagine, this is [an] extremely difficult time for all of us. I ask for your kindness and your patience as we all just try to get through this next hour into these next weeks and months," Enright said.

Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager also said during the conference that Perry was "a lifeguard loved by all."

© Alamy The surfer and actor on Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in 2011

"He's well known on the North Shore. He's a professional surfer known worldwide," he continued, adding: "Tamayo's personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more."

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also spoke out, describing Perry's passing as "a tragic loss," and emphasizing: "Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected."