Jennifer Hudson reveals career move away from her show amid hiatus

Jennifer Hudson is keeping busy during her summer break.

The Dreamgirls actress is on hiatus from her eponymous talk show, which is slated to return for a fourth season in September.

And though she has certainly enjoyed her time off with a vacation or two, she's also focusing on some ventures outside of her show.

© Getty Images Jennifer is an EGOT winner

This week, Jennifer took to Instagram and confirmed that she was officially part of the cast of Goat, a new original action comedy set in an all-animal world from Sony Animation.

The animated sports comedy is directed by Tyree Dillihay and co-directed by Adam Rosette, and done in collaboration with the NBA.

Deadline reported this week that in addition to Jennifer, also now cast in the film are Aaron Pierre, Jelly Roll, Ayesha Curry, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee Sherry Cola and Eduardo Franco.

© Getty Images Her now co-star Jelly Roll was on her show last year

They join an already star-studded, previously announced cast, which includes Stephen Curry, a producer on the film, Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Nick Kroll, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Jenifer Lewis and Patton Oswalt.

Per the outlet, the story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play "roarball" — a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will's new teammates aren't thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that "smalls can ball."

© Disney via Getty Images Her family was recently on Celebrity Family Feud

The film will release on February 13 in theaters, timed with the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, which Jennifer has previously participated in and attends almost every year.

"GOAT," Jennifer declared on Instagram upon sharing the news, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and cheer her on.

© Stacy Revere She was part of the NBA's All-Star game last year

"Yes Bosslady!!! So ready for this!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Hardest working lady I know!" and: "Awe, this is going to be great! A Steph Curry story told through the eyes of the kid (pun intended). I'm excited for this story," as well as: "A worthy name for you!!"

Jennifer is also currently working on her musical comeback, and last year, she signed a new record deal with Interscope to bring her first album of original music in over ten years to life. She is based between Los Angeles, where her show films, and Illinois, and is a mom to son David Otunga Jr., who is 15 years old.