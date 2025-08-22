True Detective eyes up unexpected A-list actor for 'wild' series 5

True Detective is eyeing up a major A-list actor for their fifth series. According to Deadline, the critically-acclaimed crime drama is reportedly in talks with Nicolas Cage for their upcoming series.

The Emmy-winning crime anthology is slated to begin filming in 2026 for a 2027 premiere on HBO.

So far, the show has been headlined by other big names such as Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdam, Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff.

Previously, Deadline reported earlier this year that the new instalment of the series will be set in New York's Jamaica Bay, per HBO's Head of Drama Series and Film Francesca Orsi.

As for Nicolas, it's reported that he is in talks to take on the role of Henry Logan, a New York detective on the case which will be at the centre of the new season.

"Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country," HBO's Francesca Orsi said about the new instalment, per Deadline. "It's a different milieu but just as powerful."

The actor has been keeping a tight schedule of film and television appearances, playing the titular character in the film Longlegs last year as well as the film The Surfer.

Nicolas also appeared in Arcadian where he played a father of two named Paul and most recently starred in the western Gunslingers.

What happened in series four of True Detective?

True Detective: Night Country, which was the fourth series in the anthology, starred critically-acclaimed actress, Jodie Foster alongside Kali Reis.

Set in the fictional mining town of Ennis, Alaska, eight men who operate a research station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Danvers and Navarro (played respectively by Jodie and Kali) will have to confront the darkness themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice, according to the synopsis.

© HBO Jodie Foster as Detectives Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country

Issa Lopez, the showrunner, told the New York Post in December that "there's going to be some important connections between everything that happens in Ennis, Alaska, and the characters in Ennis, Alaska, and what happens in the new [series]."

That said, it's a new story, new characters, everything." Still, series four received rave reviews from watchers. One person penned: "#TrueDetectiveNightCountry finally!! Ohh such a strong first episode!! Already crazy obsessed," while another added: "First episode of #TrueDetectiveNightCountry and oh yeah I'm all in..! Jodie Foster and Kali Reis both great. Story looks like it's gonna be wild. Get your popcorn ready for this one!"