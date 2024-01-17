True Detective: Night Country viewers issue same complaint about new Jodie Foster drama: 'It's exhausting'

True Detective returned to screens on Sunday night in HBO's new Night Country series, which stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of eight men in the fictional mining town of Ennis, Alaska.

While viewers have been overwhelmingly positive about the anthology drama's series four debut, some have taken issue with the choice of theme song for the credits.

Every season of the show so far has featured a different song for its opening titles, with each tune being praised by viewers. In season one, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, 'Far from Any Road' by The Handsome Family was chosen as the main track, while Leonard Cohen's 'Nevermind' featured in season two, which starred Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams. As for series three, in which Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff led the cast, Cassandra Wilson's cover of Son House's song, 'Death Letter', was played over the credits.

Kali Reis and Jodie Foster star as Evangeline Navarro and Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country

For the new season, Billie Eilish's 2019 track, 'Bury a Friend', was chosen. The hit song, which was released in the pop star's debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, sparked a reaction from viewers, with some pointing out that the track has been used numerous times across other TV shows and films.

Taking to X, one person wrote: "Audibly groaned at Billie Eilish's 'Bury a Friend' being the theme song for season 4 of #TrueDetective. Between the trailers for Madame Web and Night Swim, and now this… it's getting exhausting," while another penned: "I'm not sure about Billie Eilish as the theme song for true detective night country. I want the moody Leonard Cohen and folk stuff."

Viewers complained about the song choice for the opening titles

A third person commented: "Not sure why I feel this way, but that Billie Eilish song we've heard a million times was a weird choice for the True Detective opening credits, mostly just because it's so overplayed."

Not all viewers disliked the song choice, however. Praising the title sequence, one person wrote: "Whatever you think of True Detective, you gotta admit that every season has killer opening credits. #TrueDetectiveNightCountry is no exception. Excellent work from @PAndersonStudio and great use of Billie Eilish - Bury A Friend," while another added: "I, for one, loved Billie Eilish's 'Bury a friend' song for the title sequence. The entire soundtrack to Episode 1 was great."

Viewers praised the gripping first episode

For those unfamiliar with the new series, it's set in the fictional mining town of Ennis, Alaska, where eight men who operate a research station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Danvers and Navarro will have to confront the darkness themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice, according to the synopsis.

It's safe to say the opening episode went down a storm with fans of the series, with many flocking to social media to praise the gripping premiere.

One person penned: "#TrueDetectiveNightCountry finally!! Ohh such a strong first episode!! Already crazy obsessed," while another added: "First episode of #TrueDetectiveNightCountry and oh yeah I'm all in..! Jodie Foster and Kali Reis both great. Story looks like it's gonna be wild. Get your popcorn ready for this one!"