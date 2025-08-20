Downton Abbey star's 'scandal-soaked' legal thriller from Hijack creator is going on my watchlist

Dominic West and Sienna Miller are joining forces to star in the Sky and HBO Original thriller WAR.

The show will feature Downton Abbey and The Crown star, Dominic West as tech titan Morgan Henderson. Starring alongside him will be Anatomy of a Scandal and American Sniper actress, Sienna Miller as his estranged wife, international film star, Carla Duval.

The plot

Set in the elite world of London law, the series has been greenlit with two series already earmarked by Sky and HBO. However, no air date has been set as of yet.

A high-profile and scandalous divorce case opens the show, which sends aftershocks across the corporate world, bedrooms, and the esoteric legal circles of London.

© WireImage Downton Abbey and The Crown star Dominic West will appear in the show

At the heart of the series, WAR follows two of London’s most prestigious rival firms – Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne – as they go head-to-head over Morgan Henderson and Carla Duval's divorce.

Of course, each side is confident they’ll win. But as the case – dubbed the 'divorce of the century' – spirals, loyalties inevitably fracture, reputations are put on the line, and everyone’s playing to win.

© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im It girl Sienna Miller will also star in the show as Carla Duval

With two series already greenlit, season one’s explosive divorce settlement is the first in an anthology of headline-making legal battles with series two's plot still up in the air.

What the producer's have said

George Kay, creator and writer, said: “I am excited to be working with Sky and HBO - two homes for bold, ambitious storytelling - and our brilliant production team. WAR is a legal drama full of double crossing, scandal, twists and betrayal. The kind of TV show that made me want to write TV shows.”

"I love a good legal thriller and I can already tell this one is going to be a huge hit. With acting powerhouses Dominic West and Sienna Miller leading the series, with Hijack creator George Kay at the helm, the upcoming show will no doubt keep viewers glued to their screens," says HELLO!'s TV Editor, Nicky Morris.

© Neftlix Dominic West previously portrayed King Charles in The Crown

This will mark the second thriller in a year Dominic has appeared in after guest starring in the gripping series The Agency last year.

Based on the French series Le Bureau des Légendes and adapted by Jez and John Henry Butterworth, the series stars Michael Fassbender as covert CIA agent Martian (Fassbender), who is ordered to abandon his long-term undercover operation and head back to London, leaving behind the woman he loves, Sami (played by Jodie Turner-Smith).