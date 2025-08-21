Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd looks so different now after musclar transformation for new role
Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd looks so different now after musclar transformation for new role

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd looks so different now after musclar transformation for new role

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd has unveiled his muscular transformation for his upcoming BBC and HBO series, Half Man.

Richard Gadd wearing a blue shirt © Getty
Georgia Weir
Georgia WeirWriter
2 minutes ago
Richard Gadd has undergone a major muscular transformation for his upcoming BBC and HBO series Half Man

The 36-year-old Scottish actor, who rose to fame for his Baby Reindeer Netflix series, debuted his new look on Instagram in a slew of preview images for the new series. 

In the images, Richard can be seen sporting a buff, muscular physique, tattoos and a beard starring alongside Jamie Bell. 

Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd will star alongside Jamie Bell© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Mam Tor Productions/Anne Binckebanck
Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd will star alongside Jamie Bell

Richard's new BBC drama 

In the series, Richard and Jamie play brothers Ruben and Niall, who are reunited after years of estrangement until violence erupts and catapults viewers back through time over the course of the series. 

The synopsis reads: "When Niall's estranged ‘brother’ Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. 

TX DATE:,TX WEEK:,EMBARGOED UNTIL:20-08-2025 16:00:01,DESCRIPTION:***IMAGE STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL: 16:00HRS, WEDNESDAY, 20TH AUGUST 2025****,COPYRIGHT:Mam Tor Productions,CREDIT LINE:BBC/Mam Tor Productions/Anne Binckebanck© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Mam Tor Productions/Anne Binckebanck
As well as starring, Richard Gadd created, wrote, and executive produced in the upcoming series.

Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults — with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. It will capture the wild energy of a changing city — a changing world, even — and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question… What does it mean to be a man?" 

Half Man also stars Tin Star actor Neve McIntosh, Rivals' Charlie De Melo and The Agency’s Bilal Hasna. 

Baby Reindeer fame 

The Scottish actor first rose to prominence following the enormous success of his hit series, Baby Reindeer. 

Baby Reindeer was nominated for a whopping 11 awards at the 2024 Emmys and walked away with an impressive six gongs. Of those six, Richard won three: Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. 

Richard Gadd as Donny Dun in Baby Reindeer© Netflix
Richard Gadd starred as Donny Dun in Baby Reindeer

In his acceptance speech, the actor reflected on the life-changing impact of the show. 

"Ten years ago, I was down and out," he said. "I never ever thought I'd get my life together. I never ever thought I'd be able to rectify myself for what happened to me and get myself back on my feet again. 

Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer© Ed Miller/Netflix
The series collected a swathe of awards

"And then here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television," Richard continued. 

"I don't mean that to sound arrogant. I mean it as encouragement for anyone who's going through a difficult time right now to persevere."

WATCH: How Baby Reindeer became an overnight phenomenon

