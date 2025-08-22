The Pitt star Shawn Hatosy admits challenging aspect of show that makes him ‘cry’

The Pitt cast have been open about how challenging it can be to learn the medical terms needed to pull off the Emmy-nominated HBO series. They underwent a boot camp to get to grips with the medical instruments and procedures before they shot season one, and now Shawn Hatosy – who starred as Doctor Jack Abbot - has shared his process when he receives a new script.

"It's such an immersive experience working on the show, there are times I get lost working in the moment," the actor said during an appearance on The Today Show on August 22.

"You experience it in real time, but the language can sometimes throw you so I am really prepared, and then we go through the medical procedures quite a bit before shooting… and then the adrenaline kicks in and you're in it, and as actors when you're moving on instinct, there is no better feeling.

"When asked how he learns the lingo, he quipped: "I cry. I look at it and then cry. I don't know how people like Noah [Wyle] do it, it's just in him."

Shawn is Emmy-nominated for his work in the show, although he only appears in the first episode and the last several as Dr Abbot works the night shift.

The Pitt follows a 15-hour shift in Pittsburgh Medical Trauma Center, and has been a hit critically and commercially.

© Warrick Page/MAX Robby and Abbott (played by Shawn Hatosy and Noah Wyle) exit the hospital and walk to the park in The Pitt

"Its nice that it's landing in such a big way, it means so much to healthcare workers, and giving them a voice," Shawn added, calling it a "rewarding experience".

Shawn is now in production on The Pitt season two, and he will direct episode nine. "The preparation is everything on this show," he said of his process; he has also directed episodes of Animal Kingdom.

© Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Shawn Hatosy as Deputy Chief Reid in Chicago PD

"To be able to do this show with the best set, best writing, best actors… everyone wants to work on this show, but seeing it through Abbot's eyes I will have a fresh perspective, and a lot to offer."

Season two will be set on July 4, 10 months after the events of the first season.

© Warrick Page/MAX Scene from The Pitt season 2 with Noah Wyle (3L)

That time jump has given the second season a "more lived in" vibe, Patrick Ball, who plays Dr Frank Langdon, previously told HELLO!

"It's truer and it's back with the friends that you know," he said. "It's a little more lived in. We spent a lot of work in season one introducing everybody – this world and all these people that would grow to become your friends – and now we get to pick back up in season two and we get to dive right in. It should just get deeper and richer and fuller."