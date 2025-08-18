The Pitt season 2 set for big shake-up as star switches roles

The Pitt season 2 is officially bringing some changes when it returns to HBO Max in early 2026. The hit medical drama, which launched in January and quickly became one of the first major streaming successes of the year, will see one of its stars stepping behind the camera.

Shawn Hatosy, 49, who plays Dr. Jack Abbott, will direct an episode of the new season. The actor earned an Emmy nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the role earlier this year.

Shawn Hatosy switches gears

© Warrick Page/MAX Robby and Abbott (played by Shawn Hatosy and Noah Wyle) exit the hospital and walk to the park in The Pitt

In season one, Shawn appeared as a recurring guest star, while Noah Wyle, 54, led the cast as Dr. Robby, the head doctor of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency room. Now, Shawn will stay on in a recurring capacity while also taking charge of directing.

Speaking to Deadline about his new role, Shawn said: "I’m so excited to capture this show from the other side of the lens. The Pitt is an absolute dream for a director. I feel like a chef who gets to work in the best kitchen, with all the best ingredients – incredible writing, great actors, such strong characters with very distinct points of view; all in an immersive, adrenaline-pumped, beautifully choreographed world."

He continued: "Having experienced it all through Abbot’s eyes, I think that’s going to really enhance my perspective as a director, and what a joy to be able to do it with a group of people with whom I already have such a deep bond."

A challenging show to direct

© Warrick Page/MAX Noah Wyle and Gerran Howell in The Pitt

Shawn is no stranger to directing. He previously took on the role for Animal Kingdom, helming four episodes across its six-season run. He has also appeared in Chicago P.D., further cementing his reputation as a versatile performer.

Directing an episode of The Pitt comes with unique challenges. The show unfolds in real time, with each episode covering a single hour in the ER. Continuity is key, with everything from background extras to costumes needing close attention.

What to expect in season 2

The Pitt’s second season will take place over the Fourth of July weekend, setting the stage for high-stakes emergencies and emotional storylines. After a gripping first season that built week by week, fans are eager to see how the show raises the bar.

© Warrick Page/MAX Actress Supriya Ganesh in The Pitt

Shawn’s Dr. Abbott played a pivotal role in the back half of season one, especially during the dramatic hospital shooting storyline. While his on-screen presence will remain, his influence behind the camera could further shape the drama’s direction.

Given the show's ensemble cast and commitment to highlighting multiple characters, fans can expect more emotional arcs and thrilling rescues. The blend of personal dynamics and high-pressure medical drama is set to continue driving its success.

Having a cast member like Shawn step into directing is a very clever move. He knows the characters, understands the storylines, and has experience both behind and in front of the camera.

© Warrick Page/MAX A scene from The Pitt season 1

While HBO Max has not revealed which episode Shawn will direct, anticipation is already building. His dual role as actor and director is expected to bring a new layer of depth to the already intense series.

With The Pitt set to return at the start of 2026, viewers can expect another round of gripping episodes filled with emotion, adrenaline, and the kind of drama that made season one such a hit.

The Pitt's first season is available to stream on HBO Max in the US. The show is yet to find a home in the UK.