Chicago P.D. announces further shakeup to the cast ahead of season 12

Shawn Hatosy has signed on to Chicago P.D. The actor, who has previously appeared in Fear the Walking Dead (2015), Animal Kingdom (2016-22) and Law & Order (2023), has bagged a recurring role in season 12.

According to TV Insider, Shawn, 48, will play Deputy Chief Charlie Reid. Ahead of his character's debut, executive producer Gwen Sigan noted that Charlie's arrival will prompt a "new dynamic for the unit."

© Getty Shawn Hatosy will play Deputy Chief Charlie Reid

"I think he sees a lot of himself in Voight (Jason Beghe) and identifies quite a bit with Voight and Voight's philosophy as a police officer, and they have a really interesting relationship that will evolve as the season goes on."

Shawn isn't the only newcomer set to appear in season 12. When the show returns on September 25, fans will get to meet Toya Turner – aka Patrol Officer Kiana Cook. Billed as a series regular, the character is described as someone who revels in the adrenaline of the job.

© Getty Tracy Spiridakos will not appear in season 12

No stranger to the One Chicago universe, Toya has also landed minor roles in the spin-offs Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. Once she makes her debut in Chicago P.D. she'll have completed the trifecta.

While fans are eagerly waiting for Chicago P.D.'s return, the show will look a little different now that Tracy Spiridakos, aka Detective Hailey Upton, has hung up her badge. Speaking to Variety in May 2024, Tracy opened up about her departure.

"I decided at the end of my sixth season, which is when I had reached out to Gwen [Sigan] and to everyone at Wolf to let them know that I just wanted to do one more year. I wanted us to send out the character with one last season.

"It was a hard decision — very, very hard. I love everybody on the show — cast, crew, producers, writers, everybody. It's such an incredible team. I was just curious what was out there for me and wanted to switch it up, and that was it."

© NBC The actress hasn't ruled out a return in the future

As fans will remember, Hailey was written out of Chicago P.D. in the season 11 finale. After rescuing her commander, Voight, from a serial killer, the character realized that she needed a change.

Resigning from the Intelligence Unit, Hailey's arc concluded with the former cop jumping in a cab, her destination unknown. But is the door closed forever? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Tracy noted that she'd "love" to give fans a glimpse of where Hailey is in future seasons.