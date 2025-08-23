Kit Connor promises 'steamy' conclusion in Netflix's LGBTQ+ series Heartstopper

Netflix's hit teen LGBTQ+ drama Heartstopper will conclude with a feature film that star Kit Connor has promised will get "steamy". The hotly anticipated final instalment will conclude the story of Nick (Kit), Charlie (Joe Locke), and their friends in line with Alice Oseman's sixth and final graphic novel of her coming-of-age romance series. Production began earlier in 2025, and in a new interview with VMan and Louis Partridge, Kit shared early details of what fans can expect.

"So I was doing rugby training today, hence all the mud and lovely stuff—my favorite thing to do," he said, adding: "Always some kind of throwing myself on the ground.

"We shot quite a steamy scene yesterday. So again, throwing myself on the ground in a different way."

The film will be the final part after three seasons.

Trailer for Heartstopper season 3

Season three saw the show dive deep into emotional topics being dealt with by teenagers around the globe, yet it also resonated with adults.

Nick and Charlie confessed their love for each other and became intimate, while they and their friends also battled relationship milestones, mental health concerns – including an heart wrenching episode that saw Charlie check into an in-patient facility for treatment for his eating disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder – and fears over the future, as Nick realized he wanted to study at a university 200 miles away from Charlie.

The movie, however, will ask if first love can last forever, and how inevitable milestones, such as leaving school and moving cities for university, inevitably impact relationships.

Joe previously shared that the movie is "a really nice closing chapter of the story".

© Samuel Dore/Netflix Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick and Charlie in Heartstopper

In 2023, Alice told HELLO! that they knew exactly how they wanted the series to conclude.

"I definitely have an endpoint in mind, just because I know what's going to happen in the whole story, [and] because I've got the comics planned out," Alice, who uses she/they pronouns, explained. "And I imagine," she continued, "Four seasons would see out the whole story of Heartstopper."

© Netflix Season three dove into the realities of life as a teenager

Heartstopper began in 2022 and follows English schoolboys Nick and Charlie, whose friendship develops into romance, and tells the story of the pair coming to terms with their sexuality. The decision to end the show with a feature film came after Alice revealed that Netflix was considering a cancellation.

"I'm working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper," they told fans earlier in 2025. "There are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen. We're feeling optimistic, we're feeling hopeful."

When the news was confirmed, they shared: "I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story. I'm so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion."