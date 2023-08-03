Heartstopper: fans saying same thing about major moment in season two

Heartstopper has finally returned to our screens after a hugely successful debut season - but how does season two measure up? While eager fans have been loving the show while binge-watching the newest episodes, many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss a major moment that takes place during the group’s trip to Paris. Warning, spoilers ahead!

In the show, new couple Nick and Charlie are shocked when they discover that Ben, who was formerly in a manipulative relationship with Charlie, has started dating Nick’s friend Imogen, who has no idea about Charlie and Ben’s previous relationship - with Nick and Charlie reluctant to tell her as it would mean outing Ben.

However, Imogen soon catches on that something is up with her new romance, and confronts Ben for his behaviour towards her while at dinner on a school trip to Paris. In the scene, she says: "You're supposed to be my boyfriend and instead you've got some sort of obsession with Charlie... I don't know why you're obsessed with Charlie, and I suppose don't even care.

"All I know is that you’re a terrible boyfriend, and I deserve better. I’m breaking up with you. Your energy is off. You’re not mature and clearly you have some issues you need to resolve before you’re ready to be in a relationship."

and viewers were loving the intense moment. One person wrote: "Imogen: 'you’re supposed to be my boyfriend but you have some weird obsession with Charlie!' [EXPLETIVE] I CANT UNPAUSE- MY HEART IS RACING #Heartstopper."

Another person added: "Yes Imogen! Go off on him queen!" A third person joked: "IMOGEN BESTIE IF U PUSH HIM OFF THE EIFFEL TOWER NONE OF US WILL SNITCH I SWEAR. OH IM GOING TO FIGHT HIM THE AUDACITY FOR HIM TO NOT ONLY SPEAK TO CHARLIE BUT TO CALL HER A [expletive] I WILL FIGHT."

The show’s main focus is on Nick and Charlie, played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke respectively, and the latter opened up about where his character is at during season two, telling Netflix: "Charlie is probably the most confident character in the show. I’ve learned a lot about confidence from him. About the different types of confidence, and how you don’t always need to be an outwardly extra confident person to be confident in who you are, and believe in staying true to your morals."

He continued: "I think the secret to the show’s success, which none of us were expecting, was how much Heartstopper resonates with older generations. Quite selfishly, that’s something I hadn’t even thought of until the show came out. It was really great to see that it meant a lot to so many people."