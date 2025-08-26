Matthew Broderick looks worlds away from his 80s look at reunion with Ferris Bueller co-star — who's also transformed

It has been almost 40 years since the release of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, but Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck are still a match made in heaven. The beloved actors proved as much during a surprise appearance over the weekend at Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver, Canada, during which they led the crowd in a chorus of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" for the 7th inning stretch while the Vancouver Canadians and the Everett AquaSox played. Their reunion comes not only 39 years after the release of the iconic 1986 movie, but ahead of their first reunion on the screen in the same amount of time for their new movie The Best is Yet to Come.

In a joint Instagram post with Lionsgate, the Vancouver Canadians' official page shared photos of the special reunion, starting off with a photo of Matthew and Alan getting ready to sing, followed by a video of them partaking in the 7th inning stretch tradition. For the special outing, Matthew wore his black glasses, plus a zipped up gray hoodie layered over a red t-shirt and a Canadians baseball cap, while Alan also sported black glasses, plus a gray t-shirt and navy blue jacket.

"Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck hit it out of the park with tonight's 7th inning stretch," the caption read. "Big thanks to @lionsgate for helping make it happen!" Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "That was so cool to have them here!" as others followed suit with: "OMG I would die!!!" and: "Ferris and Cameron are still friends!!!!" as well as: "I can't believe I missed these two legends!!!"

Back in May, Deadline confirmed that Matthew and Alan would be reuniting on The Best is Yet to Come, which is based on a 2019 French movie of the same name directed by Alexandre de La Patelliere and Matthieu Delaporte. In it, they play best friends who, through a colossal misunderstanding that creates a ticking clock, hop in a car to find the estranged son of one of them and also try to do all the things that life has prevented them from doing.

Their outing also comes some weeks after fellow Ferris Bueller star Mia Sara, who played Sloane, who completed Matthew and Alan's Ferris and Cameron's trio, made her own rare public appearance. She stepped out on June 2 of both her red carpet and acting retirement, to celebrate her role in Mike Flanagan's latest Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, her first in over ten years.

For the extra special event, Mia stepped out in a drapey black blouse paired with a fitted midi skirt and black ankle boots, accessorizing with chunky metal bracelets and earrings; her salt-and-pepper hair was styled into a side-swept pixie cut. At the event, she posed for photos with her The Life of Chuck cast, which includes none other than Mark Hammill and Tom Hiddleston, as well as Kate Siegel, Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Carl Lumbly, among others.

Save for an appearance in a 2013 short film titled Pretty Pretty, Mia had not acted in a full-length film since 2011's Dorothy and the Witches of Oz, as well as its series The Witches of Oz, and before that, another TV short in 2007. Recently speaking with People about her decision to end her acting hiatus, she said she was inspired by her The Life of Chuck director's 2021 Netflix horror miniseries Midnight Mass, which she described as "one of my favorite things I've ever seen."

"We've been such fans, and we met socially, he and the magnificent Kate Siegel, and he just said, 'Well, don't you ever really want to work again?'" she further shared, adding: "And I said, 'Oh, I don't know.' He said, 'Well, what if I offered you something?' I said, 'Well, okay, if you offer me something, I'll do it.'"